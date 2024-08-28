Kalen DeBoer: Alabama Could 'Easily' Play Six Offensive Linemen Significant Reps in Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Four of the five spots on the offensive line are locked in, but Alabama plans to rotate the fifth spot at right tackle between redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby and redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett during the season opener against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
"Right tackle is the other position where there’s competition," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "I think you could easily see us playing six offensive lineman throughout the game, rotating at one position and that being right tackle."
Formby has taken the majority of the reps with the first team during the media viewing period throughout fall camp, but both guys have been rotating during the scrimmages. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said they are still in the "competition phase," but the competition is good for the players and the coaches because it pushes them to be better.
"Both of them want to be the guy," Kapilovic said. "Both of them want to be on the field the whole time. But they’ll understand if they see the big picture that there’s some strengths to being able to rotate guys who are maybe a little fresher than some of the other guys. And I do think they’re not going to like it as much as I will. But again, that competition. If you know there’s somebody that can take your job if you’re not giving everything you have every minute of every day and every second of every play, it’s great for us.”
