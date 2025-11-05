Kalen DeBoer and Frank Wilson Evaluate Garrett Nussmeier, Ty Simpson
On Saturday, the No. 4 Alabama football team (7-1, 5-0 SEC) will line up across from rival LSU for the two programs' annual meeting. During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, the matchup's head coaches assessed the signal callers of the opponent's squad.
The quarterback matchup for this season's Alabama-LSU game features a first-year starter (Ty Simpson) against an established one (Garrett Nussmeier). Simpson is having a better year than Nussmeier, who was among preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy, but the Tigers' (5-3, 2-3 SEC) talented quarterback won't be surprising the opposing coaching staff if he plays well.
"He continues to take the steps, I've just seen from last year to this year," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Just the consistency, and I think he takes care of the ball much better this year and has another level of command. He understands the guys that are around him, and so, just really impressed with the way he has played... He's one of the better quarterbacks in the conference."
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson, who was given the reins after Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties late last month, holds Simpson in a similar regard. Simpson has passed for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns this fall, with only one interception, and has 11 touchdowns against SEC foes. He has two 300-plus yard passing games, both at home, where Saturday's game (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC) will be.
[He's] the director of their team. He orchestrates it. I think he can make every throw and he’s accurate at every level," Wilson said. "He does an outstanding job of reading defenses, throws into windows with great anticipation, but he also knows how to throw receivers open. You lose sight of the athlete that he is because he can tuck it, when need be, to gain yardage."
Nussmeier, a fifth-year senior, is up to 1,806 passing yards in 2025. Four of his five interceptions have come against conference teams. He went 27-for-42 with one touchdown and two interceptions against Alabama in Baton Rouge last season, throwing for 239 yards in a losing effort. The Tigers' offense has struggled, and in two of the team's three defeats, Nussmeier only had one passing touchdown. LSU dismissed offensive coordinator Joe Sloan a day after firing Kelly and made Alex Atkins the new offensive play-caller.
Altogether, the matchup presents a different look for the Tigers, who gave up eight combined rushing touchdowns to Jalen Milroe in 2023 and 2024. 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels started the former game for LSU, but Nussmeier played after Daniels got injured and completed five passes.
"Tall task, but I think our team will be up for it," Wilson said of Alabama. "The presentation and preparation indicates that we’re eager to go play and to better ourselves from our last outing."