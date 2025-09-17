Kalen DeBoer: Freshman DL London Simmons More Comfortable Each Week
Alabama football's defensive line has been besieged by injuries since the team went through fall camp. Starter Tim Keenan III, one of the team's captains, was injured before the season opener and has not played in a game yet this season.
The effects of Keenan's injury on the defensive line were made worse when, during practice the week after the opener against Florida State, backup Jeremiah Beaman suffered a season-ending injury. Since that time, the true freshman London Simmons has been running point at nose guard.
"He's [Simmons] gotten more and more comfortable each week with his responsibility," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday during the SEC coaches' teleconference. "It's kind of gone to where he's expecting to make a play himself and being able to finish."
Keenan sustained an injury to his ankle that required tightrope surgery, lengthening his time on the sidelines. While the veteran player is an important piece to the Crimson Tide, he also has the variety of ailment that can be made substantially worse if a return to the field is rushed.
Simmons has logged six total tackles this season, having participated in every game so far. He recorded his first career sack in last weekend's 38-14 home win against Wisconsin, one of four sacks by the Alabama defense against Badgers quarterback Danny O'Neil.
"Just the steps that you need a young guy to take, he's taken those," DeBoer said. Simmons has been forced into the fire. It may not be under ideal circumstances, but every rep is valuable for a true freshman.
However, the past few weeks have not just been about getting Simmons experience. The Mississippi native has filled a position of need. Development is perpetually important, but the Alabama defensive line's health situation is the preeminent factor in why it has been expedited for Simmons.
The No. 14 Crimson Tide (2-1) would like to get Keenan back for its upcoming matchup at No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 27. Both teams are on a bye this week. For Alabama, one of the things that means is extended recovery time for players who've been on the shelf. Keenan is not the only defensive starter to whom that applies.
Bandit LT Overton, who also logged a sack in last weekend's 38-14 win against Wisconsin, went to the locker room in the second half with an undisclosed injury. However, DeBoer said Monday that he would expect Overton to suit up and play against the Bulldogs.