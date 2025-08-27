Which Alabama DLs Must Step Up Following Tim Keenan's Injury? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses candiates to fill Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III's role following his ankle injury.
Alabama co-captain and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III reportedly sustained an ankle injury just a couple of days before the season opener, and an upcoming tightrope surgery could force him to miss multiple games.
While the specific amount of absences is unknown at this time, it seems safe to say that he will not be facing Florida State on the road this Saturday. As Keenan recovers, he'll need at least one member of the defensive line to step up for him against the Seminoles and perhaps other upcoming opponents.
The question now: who will it be? Well, there are a few nominees, but none of them have much experience with the Crimson Tide.
That said, if there's any reserve that presents a similar size to Keenan (6-foot-2, 320 pounds), it's Jeremiah Beaman. The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder redshirted his freshman season after appearing in three games. Because of injuries, Beaman got more practice and playing time during bowl prep and saw his largest amount of playing time in the loss to Michigan, finishing with two tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Beaman has been considered a breakout candidate on this defensive line and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has really liked what he's seen from him.
"I thought he took huge strides in the spring, and he's done a great job in fall camp," Wommack said on Aug. 20. "Consistent, doing his job at a high level, the challenge of those interior D-linemen is always creating production, wreaking havoc in the backfield, and I think he's taken steps in the right direction to do that."
Behind Beaman, but also a solid candidate for Keenan's role, is redshirt sophomore Edric Hill. The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder will likely be more of a defensive end/tackle this season due to being 30 pounds lighter than nose tackles Keenan and Beaman, but the co-captain applauded Hill during SEC Media Days.
"Oh my gosh, Edric Hill is making tremendous strides," Keenan said. "He is so naturally gifted and naturally fluent. He don't know, but I be watching some of his reps sometimes just trying to make my game after his because his is so smooth and it seems effortless."
A player who is on the watchlist for three national awards occasionally modeling his game after someone who finished last year with three tackles shows a remarkable improvement from Hill and also trust in the redshirt sophomore.
A couple of other reserve defensive line options that could help fill in for Keenan include redshirt freshman Isaia Faga, sophomore Steve Bolo Mboumoua and true freshman London Simmons.