Kalen DeBoer Lists Alabama Injuries for Spring
Alabama football kicked off its first spring football practice on Monday. This segment of offseason workouts will culminate with the A-Day event on April 12, which itself will be modified from previous iterations.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media for the first time since Alabama's ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. In his first season as Alabama's head coach, the Crimson Tide finished the year with fewer than 10 wins for the first time since 2007.
But now DeBoer and company are on to Year 2. Spring practice has started but Alabama does not have its full roster ready for A-Day due to injuries. Following the first practice, DeBoer listed numerous Crimson Tide players who haven't fully healed from last season just yet and will miss time during the spring.
Out for Spring
- Alex Asparuhov, punter
- David Bird, long snapper
- Bubba Hampton, wide receiver
- Fatutoa Henry, defensive lineman
- Domani Jackson, cornerback
- Deontae Lawson, linebacker
- Danny Lewis Jr., tight end
- Keon Sabb, defensive back
Limited/Indie Only/Non-Contact
- Justin Jefferson, linebacker
- Kadyn Proctor, offensive tackle
- James Smith, defensive lineman
"Pretty much all of those injuries are just from last season still and expected," DeBoer said. "So nothing new there from our standpoint. I know it's probably new for you (the media)."
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (lower leg) and defensive back Keon Sabb (foot) each had their season cut short after going down in the losses to Oklahoma and Tennessee respectively. But starting cornerback Domani Jackson's spring designation comes as a bit of a surprise due to him playing every game last season.
DeBoer didn't go into the specifics for any injured Alabama player on the list.