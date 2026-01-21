Alabama Basketball Welcomes Familiar Face on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the crazy developments in college basketball and how the Crimson Tide is taking advantage of the current landscape of the day. We briefly discuss EJ Crowell winning Mr. Football in Alabama and the assistant coaches on the road recruiting.

The program begins with Charles Bediako and his apparent return to Tuscaloosa. We discuss all the angles of Bediako's return as he would provide a significant upgrade to the Crimson Tide's defensive efforts. Will Bediako be eligible to play for Alabama? Is he already enrolled in classes? What is the best path forward for the NCAA and the Crimson Tide?

The Bediako story puts the show at a crossroads, will the hosts remain consistent about extended eligibility or will we be blinded by the possibilities of adding a high value player to a team desperate for a big man.

The program continues and discusses the Crimson Tide football assistant coaches out on the road recruiting. Will Kalen DeBoer make any assistant coach changes now that the transfer portal is closed?

Lastly, we briefly discuss the Crimson Tide running back room as incoming freshman EJ Crowell won Mr. Football in the state of Alabama. Does Alabama have enough juice in the running back room for the upcoming season or should the coaching staff keep shopping for someone in the portal?

