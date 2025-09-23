Kalen DeBoer Reports Defender Injured During Alabama Football's Tuesday Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The No. 17 Alabama football team is in the middle of preparing for the SEC opener against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday after both programs enjoyed an off weekend. The Crimson Tide's defense endured an injury during Tuesday's practice as the program is getting set for its trip to Athens, announced Yea Alabama.
“During today’s practice session, Jah-Marien Latham sustained a neck injury," Kalen DeBoer said in a statement. "He was transported to UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital for further evaluation and care.
"We are pleased to report that Jah has full feeling and motion, and he is currently undergoing a thorough medical assessment to determine the next steps in his recovery. Our top priority is Jah’s health and well-being. We are in close contact with his family and the medical team and will continue to support him in every way possible. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Latham was injured in Alabama's opening week contest against the Florida State Seminoles and was working to be available for the Crimson Tide's contest against Georgia this weekend. He is the program's longest tenured player as he was a freshman in 2020.
He's appeared in 44 games across his six seasons, tallying 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery.
Latham's primarily played Wolf during the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but has spent time at Bandit and even played as an interior defensive lineman in passing situations.
"With the wolf position, you'll play kinda like a stack-backer, so like you can play in the box, and I also play a little bit of Bandit als," Latham said in fall camp. "Since I've been here, I've played defensive end, so going to outside linebacker was kinda just the opposite of what I used to do,"
"[Experience] helps a lot, understanding one side of the field on defense, and then also going to the other side of the defense. Just knowing that I can play a lot of positions and create some production for myself."
Latham's injury leaves the Crimson Tide with Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre as the primary contributors at Wolf, while LT Overton and Jordan Renaud continue to man the Bandit position.
The versatile defender is from the Tuscaloosa area and is a product of Picken County where he played for former Alabama tight end Michael Williams.
This story will be updated.