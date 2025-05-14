What Kalen DeBoer Said About Alabama Football's New Tight Ends
Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide coaching staff went to work in the transfer portal after spring practice concluded. The Crimson Tide retained every scholarship player on it's roster but also added two players to a position of need.
The Crimson Tide added tight ends Brody Dalton from Troy and Jack Sammarco from West Virginina to a room that was decimated by injuries in the spring.
“I think the potential to have a little bit of young and old and then also just a little bit more size,” DeBoer said ahead of the Regions Traditions Pro-Am. “You lose CJ [Dippre] and Robbie [Ouzts] at tight end. Those guys got some good size. Danny [Lewis] wasn’t able to do the work that we had hoped with the injury. It’s not his fault or anything like that. But we just wanted to make sure we got enough depth and enough options as we go through the summer.
“Many of the guys that weren’t working out this spring are still not full-go until probably closer to camp,” DeBoer said. “So that’s critical for us to be able to get the work in this summer was to bring some guys in.”
Dalton enters his senior season and caught 20 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons of action for the Troy Trojans, while Sammarco enters his sophomore year and hauled in one pass for four yards last season in 13 games of action for the Mountaineers.
“Those two that joined us here after spring ball, really looking forward to them getting to work. They’re great kids. Getting one younger, one older, but I think they both have a body type that’s a little bit bigger. Put some good weight on them and play both of their hands in the dirt, play off the ball. Versatile that way.”
Alabama football opens the season in Tallahassee with a marque matchup against Florida State. The Crimson Tide tight end room should be back to full health by the time the season opens, but the pair's addition provides the coaching staff with much needed depth entering the new year.