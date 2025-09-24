Kalen DeBoer Shares Latest on Jah-Marien Latham's Hospitalization
Alabama wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham sustained a neck injury during Tuesday's practice, and he was transported by an ambulance to UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital for further evaluation and care.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer shared the latest on Latham during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
“Continuing to get evaluated,” DeBoer said. “Will probably know more here in the next 48 hours. Most importantly, he’s got motion and feeling. Just texted with him this morning. He told me to tell the guys he’s doing well. Just more tests and more things we’ve got to evaluate. That’s the latest on him.”
This is in line with DeBoer's initial report of the injury on Tuesday.
"We are pleased to report that Jah has full feeling and motion, and he is currently undergoing a thorough medical assessment to determine the next steps in his recovery," DeBoer said on Tuesday. "Our top priority is Jah’s health and well-being. We are in close contact with his family and the medical team and will continue to support him in every way possible."
Latham is a sixth-year senior at Alabama and had two tackles in the Florida State game before suffering a lower-body injury, which forced him to miss the Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin matchups. Things were looking up in Latham's lower-body recovery as he was a game-time decision for Wisconsin, and it seemed like he would've been available for Georgia this Saturday evening.
Starter Qua Russaw and reserve Yhonzae Pierre have been seeing and will continue to see more time on the field as Latham recovers for a currently unknown timeline. Both Russaw and Pierre recorded a sack against Wisconsin. The two of them will play key roles in Athens, Ga.
Latham is the program's longest-tenured player, as he was a freshman in 2020. In other words, he is the only player on the Crimson Tide's roster who was a member of Alabama's most recent College Football Playoff National Championship victory.
The 23-year-old appeared in 44 games across his six seasons, tallying 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery. He's primarily played Wolf during the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but has spent time at Bandit and even played as an interior defensive lineman in passing situations.
Latham's best season came in 2024, as he totaled 27 tackles, including two for loss (-9 yards) and one sack (-8 yards). He also contributed three quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble across 11 starts and 12 games of action.
He's an Alabama native from Reform and played high school football at Pickens County, where the former four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the class of 2020 and the No. 9 prospect in the state.