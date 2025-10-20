Kalen DeBoer Warns College Football World About Alabama's Potential
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Simply put, Alabama is one of the hottest college football teams in America.
After its season-opening loss to unranked Florida State on the road, the Crimson Tide is on a six-game win streak and is No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide broke an SEC record with this past Saturday's victory over Tennessee, as UA became the first program in conference history to win four consecutive games against ranked SEC opponents.
It's led Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to send a warning to the rest of the college football world, as the Tide still has five games remaining in the regular season.
"I challenged the guys, and they believe it, that the world has not seen Bama's best yet," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "That's really what we're striving to do. ... The preparation and just the investment of time, the investment of your energy throughout the week leading to a confidence and excitement to go out there and make plays and be our best.
"When you keep it really as simple as possible on that, have great preparation, everyone caring about what we're trying to accomplish, you have that edge. We got to stack another week of work, one day at a time and be ready to go on Saturday."
The Florida State loss in late August clearly hasn't created a downward spiral, and as Alabama is set to face unranked South Carolina on the road on Saturday. The Gamecocks are 3-4 this season, despite being ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25. That said, DeBoer believes that head coach Shane Beamer and company have the home environment to cause upsets.
"Playing home games, the energy and rivalry, you can feel it," DeBoer said. "You can feel it, certainly, the morning and the walk-throughs and things like that. We got to make sure that we understand that we're going be walking into an environment that will get on you in a hurry if you don't bring your best.
“I think it's their homecoming, too. And so, you're just trying to find every way and everything to present a challenge to our guys, what they're up against. I think it goes through the experiences we've had together. Our guys understand we are gonna get everyone's best shot.”
So, how does playing with the edge that Alabama's been embracing effect what needs to be improved?
"It's why we're going to go to work tomorrow, and our coaches just always trying to find ways to put our guys in better spots, and it's constantly evolving, right? Constantly changing because it's a different opponent, different strengths we're going to face," DeBoer said.
"Different position groups on offense, defense and special teams are all going to be put to the test, differently than they were last week. It might be similar to a few weeks ago with your position group but be better and help bring others with you emotionally.
"We continue to raise our game physically. There's a toughness about us and always, but it's going to be a physical test this week, both sides of the ball needing to match-up against South Carolina."