Kane Wommack Credits Staff for 'Aggressive Turnaround' of Alabama's DB Depth
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— By the halfway point of last season, Alabama's depth at defensive back was really being tested. Keon Sabb was out for the year with a broken foot. Red Morgan and DeVonta Smith both missed time with injuries. King Mack also got injured against Tennessee.
Coming into the season, Alabama already didn't have a lot of experience at the position, and a lot of younger players were forced to step up. Zabien Brown became a starter as a true freshman, and Bray Hubbard became a starter after the injuries at safety.
Now, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack feels much better about where the defensive back room's depth is entering the 2025 season.
"I don't want to put the cart before the horse saying this here, but I do think to this point, we have shown a significant amount of maturity and development from from our defensive back room," Wommack said after Wednesday's practice. "You think about where we were going into the Tennessee game a year ago—and I think I mentioned this to you guys before— we played six players for five positions up until that game. And I'm talking the vast majority of the snaps when it mattered most, right? And then five of those guys went out.
"We are in a much better position now with the depth. I would say probably one of the more aggressive turnarounds that I've ever seen from from one year to another year in terms of guys that you trust to be able to get on the field."
Alabama returns Brown, Hubbard, Sabb, Morgan, Domani Jackson, DaShawn Jones and Zavier Mincey as experienced players from last season with young guys like Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and Kameron Howard ready to step into bigger roles. Alabama also added Utah transfer Cam Calhoun from the portal and signed talented freshman Dijon Lee Jr., Chuck McDonald III and Ivan Taylor.
Wommack credits the recruiting staff and on-field coaches for the big turnaround in the room from last year to this season.
"I think that’s a tip of the cap to what Courtney Morgan and our defensive staff have done in recruiting, and then I think the development you’ve seen from Maurice Linguist and Jason Jones to bring those young guys along has put us in a position to go compete at a much higher level this year from a depth standpoint, than we were a year ago," Wommack said.