Kane Wommack Sees Two Freshman DBs On Pace to Contribute This Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football concluded their fourth spring practice period on Friday as they prepare for the next season. The Crimson Tide look to return to the College Football Playoff and went out and secured one of the best recruiting classes in the nation to bolster its already talented roster.

Alabama's been no stranger to freshmen earning playing time under Kalen DeBoer and it's Class of 2026 has no shortage of candidates to contribute this fall. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack sees two defensive backs that have impressed in the short time they've been in Tuscaloosa.

"The nice thing for us is we're going to make an investment in the high school market, and we can get the best players in the country coming out of high school," Wommack said. "The key is, you've got to make sure you get a return on your investment. The days of waiting around two and a half years for those players to develop and then get on the field, that's really not feasible; that's not a good business structure. So for us, we've got to make sure we identify guys that are not only the most talented, but also have the maturity to come in and do the work. Zabien Brown, Dijon Lee, Ivan Taylor, [Zavier] Mincey, those guys have all come in, and they've been able to contribute for us in year one, and I think both those guys [Jireh Edwards and Jorden Edmonds] are very much on pace to do that."

Defensive backs Jorden Edmonds and Jireh Edwards come to the Capstone as 5-star prospects. Edmonds stands at 6-foot-3 with outstanding length, fitting right into Alabama's secondary full of rangy athletes. Edwards also looks the part, standing at 6-foot-2 and already up to 220 pounds, he offers Wommack position versatility in a defensive backfield that features multiple roles.

The Crimson Tide brings veterans back in all five defensive back positions in 2026, making playing time for new team members difficult to come by, but Edmonds and Edwards possess elite physical traits that make the pair exciting prospects. The duo must continue to work hard through the spring and summer, but being on track for early contribution this early in spring is a good sign for future.