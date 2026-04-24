What Makes Alabama's LT Overton a Compelling 2026 NFL Draft Prospect?

It's Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there's a decent chance that former Alabama edge rusher LT Overton could be selected today.

The 21-year-old is projected to be a fourth-round pick, but some mocks have him sneaking into the third. He's generally on the doorstep of the third round, but can he break through that door? Well, that's kind of a common phrase when describing Overton in general.

Overton led Alabama in pressures during the 2024 season with 39, but it resulted in just two sacks. While it's great to weaken an opposing quarterback before the throw, Overton was so close to finishing the job on many of these pressures.

"I felt like I left a lot on the table last year, especially sack-wise," Overton said in March 2025. "Pressures are cool and all, but you know what the guys really wanna see is who's really making that production.

"Really, I just wanna kill everything, man. I felt like I've proven a lot last year, but I ain't show enough. My mindset this year is making sure I go out and prove to everybody what I can really do."

In 2025, his pressures went down a bit to 24 in the same number of games. However, he totaled four sacks and six tackles for loss. Finishing the job was a big key for him coming into this past season.

"I mean, he's an ultimate competitor," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said before the SEC Championship. He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."

"He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."

Overton was a member of the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

It's clear that Overton can reach the quarterback, and it showed on a weekly basis at Alabama. But the NFL is a higher stage for a reason. In addition to the tougher competition, the training regimen could be more relentless both on and off the field.

A change of scenery and NFL coaching could help that pressures-to-sacks ratio, leading to Overton taking the quarterback down more consistently.

LT Overton's NFL Combine Numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 274 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/4"

Hand Size: 10 5/8"

40-yard dash: 4.87 seconds (No. 18 among 20 edge rushers)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Overton will become the 22nd Alabama defensive end drafted in program history. Here's a look at the preceding 21.

Que Robinson, 2025 Da'Shawn Hand, 2018 Jonathan Allen, 2017 Ed Stinson, 2014 Jeoffrey Pagan, 2014 Quinton Dial, 2013 Mark Anderson, 2006 Antwan Odom, 2004 Kindal Moorehead, 2003 Kendrick Burton, 1996 Dameian Jeffries, 1995 Jeremy Nunley, 1994 John Copeland, 1993 Eric Curry, 1993 Jon Hand, 1986 Larry Roberts, 1986 Emanuel King, 1985 Mike Pitts, 1983 Marty Lyons, 1979 Charley Hannah, 1977 Leroy Cook, 1976

Sports Illustrated draft tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

Bama in the NFL Database

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

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