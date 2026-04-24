What Makes Alabama's LT Overton a Compelling 2026 NFL Draft Prospect?
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It's Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there's a decent chance that former Alabama edge rusher LT Overton could be selected today.
The 21-year-old is projected to be a fourth-round pick, but some mocks have him sneaking into the third. He's generally on the doorstep of the third round, but can he break through that door? Well, that's kind of a common phrase when describing Overton in general.
Overton led Alabama in pressures during the 2024 season with 39, but it resulted in just two sacks. While it's great to weaken an opposing quarterback before the throw, Overton was so close to finishing the job on many of these pressures.
"I felt like I left a lot on the table last year, especially sack-wise," Overton said in March 2025. "Pressures are cool and all, but you know what the guys really wanna see is who's really making that production.
"Really, I just wanna kill everything, man. I felt like I've proven a lot last year, but I ain't show enough. My mindset this year is making sure I go out and prove to everybody what I can really do."
In 2025, his pressures went down a bit to 24 in the same number of games. However, he totaled four sacks and six tackles for loss. Finishing the job was a big key for him coming into this past season.
"I mean, he's an ultimate competitor," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said before the SEC Championship. He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."
"He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."
Overton was a member of the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.
It's clear that Overton can reach the quarterback, and it showed on a weekly basis at Alabama. But the NFL is a higher stage for a reason. In addition to the tougher competition, the training regimen could be more relentless both on and off the field.
A change of scenery and NFL coaching could help that pressures-to-sacks ratio, leading to Overton taking the quarterback down more consistently.
LT Overton's NFL Combine Numbers
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 274 pounds
- Arm Length: 33 1/4"
- Hand Size: 10 5/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.87 seconds (No. 18 among 20 edge rushers)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Overton will become the 22nd Alabama defensive end drafted in program history. Here's a look at the preceding 21.
- Que Robinson, 2025
- Da'Shawn Hand, 2018
- Jonathan Allen, 2017
- Ed Stinson, 2014
- Jeoffrey Pagan, 2014
- Quinton Dial, 2013
- Mark Anderson, 2006
- Antwan Odom, 2004
- Kindal Moorehead, 2003
- Kendrick Burton, 1996
- Dameian Jeffries, 1995
- Jeremy Nunley, 1994
- John Copeland, 1993
- Eric Curry, 1993
- Jon Hand, 1986
- Larry Roberts, 1986
- Emanuel King, 1985
- Mike Pitts, 1983
- Marty Lyons, 1979
- Charley Hannah, 1977
- Leroy Cook, 1976
List of Every Alabama Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed
Sports Illustrated draft tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker
Bama in the NFL Database
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver