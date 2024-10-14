Bama Central

Kickoff Time and TV Network To Be Determined For Homecoming: Alabama vs. Missouri

Fans can make tentative plans for homecoming weekend as the Week 9 SEC schedule has been finalized.

Joe Gaither

Sep 26, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) makes a block on Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Chris Turner (39) during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) makes a block on Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Chris Turner (39) during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide is getting set for its Week 8 matchup with the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers but per the Monday tradition the SEC had announced kickoff times and television networks for its Week 8 slate.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will have to wait until the games conclude on October 19 before the conference determines the kickoff time as the game was given three different possibilities. The homecoming matchup on Saturday, Oct. 26 could kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT

Missouri entered the season as a dark-horse to make the College Football Playoffs and started the season 4-0 before losing handily to Texas A&M 41-10. The Tigers host Auburn this coming weekend before taking the trip to Tuscaloosa.

Full SEC Week 9 Schedule

  • Oklahoma at Ole Miss | 11 a.m. CT | ESPN or ABC
  • Arkansas at Mississippi State | 11:45 a.m. CT | SEC Network
  • Texas at Vanderbilt | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
  • Missouri at Alabama | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30. p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
  • LSU at Texas A&M | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
  • Auburn at Kentucky | 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network
Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

Home/Football