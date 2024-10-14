Kickoff Time and TV Network To Be Determined For Homecoming: Alabama vs. Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide is getting set for its Week 8 matchup with the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers but per the Monday tradition the SEC had announced kickoff times and television networks for its Week 8 slate.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers will have to wait until the games conclude on October 19 before the conference determines the kickoff time as the game was given three different possibilities. The homecoming matchup on Saturday, Oct. 26 could kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT
Missouri entered the season as a dark-horse to make the College Football Playoffs and started the season 4-0 before losing handily to Texas A&M 41-10. The Tigers host Auburn this coming weekend before taking the trip to Tuscaloosa.
Full SEC Week 9 Schedule
- Oklahoma at Ole Miss | 11 a.m. CT | ESPN or ABC
- Arkansas at Mississippi State | 11:45 a.m. CT | SEC Network
- Texas at Vanderbilt | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- Missouri at Alabama | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30. p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- LSU at Texas A&M | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- Auburn at Kentucky | 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network