Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football at LSU

No. 10 Alabama's (6-2, 4-2 SEC) road matchup against No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 20-9 for its eighth consecutive win during the 2025 season. It was a contest where the offense was not firing on all cylinders, but the defense played a great game, forcing a pair of turnovers. Alabama took a 17-3 lead into the break, and its defensive unit continued to force field goals or punts the rest of the way.

Alabama leads the all-time series against LSU 58-27-5, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895. The Crimson Tide holds a 30-10-3 record at LSU, which is better than its home record of 27-17-2. Alabama has won eight of the last 10 overall matchups, including the past three.

This will be the final annual game between these two rivals, as LSU wasn't named one of Alabama's three permanent conference opponents during the offseason. Next season will be the first time since 1963 — before head coaches Kalen DeBoer and Lane Kiffin were even born — that the Crimson Tide and Tigers don't face off. Alabama will host LSU in 2028, but the Crimson Tide won't return to Baton Rouge until at least 2030.

Nevertheless, the Tide isn't solely focused on the Tigers at this very moment, as Alabama just kicked off its bye week. The timing works out for Alabama, as it has numerous injured starters who need more time to recover before the top-15 showdown against LSU. DeBoer and company are coming off a home win over Texas A&M, but this occurred after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

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