'Kill Everything': LT Overton's Mindset, Goal for 2025 Season Sack Total
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— LT Overton led Alabama in quarterback hurries last season after transferring in from Texas A&M. He wants to do a lot more than that in 2025.
The senior defensive lineman, who made an instant impact in his first season in Tuscaloosa, returned for an encore campaign despite being an NFL Draft candidate. He hopes, with a strong season, that he will solidify himself as a surefire first-round prospect.
"It was really my very own decision [to come back]. I felt like I left a lot on the table last year, especially sack wise," Overton said. "Pressures are cool and all, but you know what the guys really wanna see is who's really making that production."
Overton does not have a specific number in mind for how many sacks he wants on his ledger this fall. He had two last season, but his nine hurries provide some insight into what he was actually able to do as far as putting opposing quarterbacks in a bad position. However, he does have a target he wants to reach.
"Double digits. Anything over double digits, for real. That's my goal," he said. Dallas Turner was the last Crimson Tide player to accomplish it, reaching 10 sacks in the 2023 season. He went on to be drafted in the first round the following spring by the Minnesota Vikings.
These self-set goals have come with a mindset for spring practice and the ensuing season that includes building on 2024 but also taking no prisoners. Overton is set to be one of the Crimson Tide's major defensive playmakers, a role he also had last year even though the statistics were not where he wanted them to be. The defense as a whole wants to take that next step from last year.
"Really, I just wanna kill everything, man," Overton said. "I felt like I've proven a lot last year, but I ain't show enough. My mindset this year is making sure I go out and prove to everybody what I can really do."