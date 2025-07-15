Kirby Smart Says Alabama, Georgia Matchups are 'What College Football's All About'
ATLANTA - The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs have played in some of the biggest college football games in the last decade. The programs have squared off in two national title games and three SEC championship matchups, while playing two regular season games in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This changes in 2025 as the programs face off in the fifth week of the regular season in Sanford Stadium.
"It's a great atmosphere, just like we went into last year to play them, a night game on the road," Smart said. "They'll come to our place and play. A tremendous atmosphere. I know a lot of people from Tuscaloosa are coming over to the game. Athens, the city of, loves it. We bring a great environment.
It's what college football is about. This game is about playing great match-ups like that. It's what the fan bases want. It's what the nation wants. It's what college football needs. It's what college football and the SEC is about. Georgia and Alabama at home, at our place, I wish it could happen more often. Seems like we've played over there three or four times since they've come to see us and play. So it's a great opportunity, and I look forward to it."
The programs last met in Athens in 2015, resulting in a 38-10 Crimson Tide victory. The prior time in Sanford came in the infamous 2008 "blackout" game, a 41-30 Alabama win.
The Georgia Bulldogs last victory over Alabama in Athens came in a 37-23 route in 2003, making this year's game just the fourth instance in Athens in the last 30 years.