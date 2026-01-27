Legendary Alabama Football Practice Official Eddie Conyers Passes Away

Legendary Alabama football practice official Eddie Conyers has passed away, according to head athletic trainer Jeff Allen. Conyers, 97, began officiating Crimson Tide football practice during the Paul "Bear" Bryant era and continued through this past season.

Conyers worked on the Crimson Tide sideline in the Mal Moore Athletic facility for 60 years before transitioning into an off field role in 2025. He oversaw the practice officials' schedule this season after spending most of his time officiating from the offensive backfield.

"This is the first year in 60 years I've not done this," he told NPR this past fall.

Remembering a Crimson Tide legend.



Eddie Conyers embodied the spirit of Alabama football. We honor a legend whose impact goes far beyond the game.

Conyers was recruited by Bryant as a high school official in 1962. He worked in a hardware store by day, but made his way to the practice facility each afternoon to call penalties on the Crimson Tide in order to instill discipline.

The practice official has been a part of 12 national championship teams and 24 SEC Championship winning teams during his time in Tuscaloosa. He threw flags on legendary players like Joe Namath, Bobby Humphrey, David Palmer, Mark Ingram and DeVonta Smith, making him one of the foremost experts on Alabama football.

“We lost a true Alabama legend today,” wrote Alabama athletic trainer Jeff Allen in a social media post. “Eddie Conyers was a remarkable man who was a part of this program from Coach Bryant’s first years until this season. I will always cherish the conversations we had at practice for the past 19 seasons. He loved Alabama and he loved our players.”

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Cindy, and their son Bubba.

Conyers was born in Montgomery before eventually moving to Tuscaloosa where he graduated from high school in 1946. After two years of service in the U.S. Navy, he attended the University of Alabama. He was called back into service during the Korean War and served an additional two years.

In 1954, he graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Commerce and went to work for Allen and Jemison Company in Tuscaloosa, where he worked for 26 years.

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame selected Conyers as the 2022 Frank "Pig" House Award recipient. The Frank "Pig" House Award is given to someone who performed outstanding service to sports in Alabama.