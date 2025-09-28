Live Blog: Kalen DeBoer's Post-Georgia Press Conference
ATHENS, Ga.— No. 17 Alabama football (3-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Georgia (3-1, 1-1 SEC) by a 24-21 final score at Sanford Stadium on Saturday night. It was the Crimson Tide's second victory over Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in as many seasons.
Kalen DeBoer is now 2-0 against Georgia, winning one game each at home and on the road. Ty Simpson threw for 276 yards and two scores, one to Isaiah Horton and one to Germie Bernard. Simpson added a rushing touchdown.
The Crimson Tide started the game with a 14-0 lead, taking a 24-14 advantage into halftime. Alabama did not score any points in the game's final 30 minutes. It was another tense fourth quarter between the two teams. However, Georgia squandered too many opportunities and failed to capitalize on momentum at certain points in the game despite having its first true home-field advantage over the Crimson Tide in 10 years.
Neither team scored any points during the game's final 15 minutes. Alabama was remarkably successful on third-down plays, going 13-of-19.
Georgia has not won a regular season game against Alabama since coming into Tuscaloosa during Nick Saban's first season and getting a victory. The Crimson Tide followed that with its memorable 2008 triumph in Athens, then a 38-10 win between the hedges in October of 2015.
Live Updates:
- That's all from DeBoer's postgame press conference tonight.
- On what stands out most since the Florida State game: "They've pretty much just got an edge to them." Emphasizes playing for a full 60 minutes and sustaining energy and passion.
- On fourth downs, DeBoer said it's important to be smart and not reckless.
- DeBoer said getting the reinforcements from Jam Miller and Tim Keenan made a big difference in how Alabama performed coming off of a bye week. "We've got good football players out there."
- On running plays with short gains, DeBoer said Alabama has to continue to get better in the run game.
- On how Simpson has been building since the Florida State game, DeBoer said Simpson is all-in and playing with energy and emotion.
- On LT Overton's fourth-down stand and whether it turned the game: "No question... We went out there and attacked it and made a play."
- What's the identity of the team? "There's a toughness that's being built... We talk about mettle."
- DeBoer said getting plays in to Ty Simpson in the road environment hinges on every word being heard. "He's giving it everything he has." DeBoer knew they'd have to get right in Simpson's ear to make sure he understood.
- On the third-down conversion that sealed the game (a pass play): "We didn't want to give them a chance." DeBoer called it a pretty conservative play. "Proud of the execution."
- DeBoer said the screen play to Kadyn Proctor was first installed during fall camp before briefly being shelved. "Pretty impressive seeing a big guy like that do what he did."
- On road games: "You're gonna get punches thrown at you," and Alabama's response was to punch back even when the execution wasn't perfect. "There was an attitude and energy that our guys had."
- Kalen DeBoer's opening statement highlights the fight of the Alabama team and the effort put in by the players to focus and get better, saying it took every second to win the game. "It turned into a fistfight," in the second half, he says.