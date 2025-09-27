Live Blog: No. 17 Alabama Football at No. 5 Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It is finally game day in Athens, Georgia between No. 17 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia with both teams coming off a bye week. The Crimson Tide is opening SEC play while the Bulldogs started league play with a road victory at Tennessee two weeks ago.
This matchup is Alabama's first trip to Athens since 2015, when the Crimson Tide won 38-10. Alabama has won nine of its last 10 games against the Bulldogs, but is 2-5 away from home under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Georgia hasn't lost a home game inside Sanford Stadium since 2019 a 33-game streak.
BamaCentral will be providing updates before and throughout the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
Loud boos as Alabama's first group of players come out for uniformed warmups (kickers and punters.) As is expected, Alabama is wearing its traditional white on white road uniform.
Georgia will be wearing red jerseys tonight. Officially no blackout between the hedges.
Jam Miller appears to be moving with no limitations in pregame warmups. Earlier this week, Ty Simpson said Miller was practicing like a "wild man."
Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. is listed as a "game-time decision" on the official availability report.
4:58 p.m.- An in-stadium announcement said lightning has been detected within 15 miles of Sanford Stadium. No one has moved an inch in the student section. It's currently sunny skies directly over the stadium. Players are still warming up on the field. It's currently mainly specialists, offensive linemen and quarterbacks.
4:52 p.m.- Alabama's offensive linemen have begun their pregame stadium stroll around the whole field that they do before each game.
Holly Rowe says on ABC's halftime show of the Ole Miss/LSU game that Alabama running back Jam Miller will be wearing custom protective padding as he returns from his preseason collarbone injury.
Both teams have arrived to the stadium.
Georgia has two separate parts of the stadium that are student section: the north sideline and west end zone.
The Georgia students have started pouring into the stadium two hours before kickoff. Can report that it is definitely NOT a blackout inside Sanford Stadium.
According to the game notes in the press box, Alabama and Georgia will kick off at 6:49 CT
There were some storm showers in Athens earlier in the afternoon, but a rainbow now hangs over Sanford Stadium.
How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia
Who: Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Check local affiliates)
SiriusXM: 84
Last meeting: Alabama beat Georgia, 41-34, thanks to a 75-yard touchdown connection between Jalen Milroe and then-freshman Ryan Williams late in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide led 28-0 in the second quarter before Georgia took the lead in the final frame. Williams had six total catches for 177 yards and one of the most memorable touchdowns in recent Bryant-Denny Stadium history in his first SEC game.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Wisconsin 38-14 at home, handing the Badgers their first loss of the 2025 season. Quarterback Ty Simpson passed for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Williams had five receptions for 165 yards and a pair of scores in his return from a concussion.
Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs took to Neyland Stadium against Tennessee and seemed as though they were going to lose a closely contested game at the end of regulation. Instead, the Volunteers missed a field goal to send the game to overtime, where Georgia won 44-41.