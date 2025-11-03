Live Updates from Alabama Coaches Monday Press Conference Ahead of LSU Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) sits atop the SEC standings in prime position for a spot in the College Football Playoff heading into the final month of the college football season. Next up on the schedule for the Crimson Tide are the LSU Tigers.
The Tide is coming off its second bye week of the season. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media Monday after his coordinators Kane Wommack and Ryan Grubb take the podium.
BamaCentral will provide updates throughout the press conference with full transcripts and videos to be posted following the conclusion.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Kalen DeBoer- head coach
"No one on our team is ever going to question the work he puts in."- DeBoer on WR Ryan Williams.
"Our goal, as always, is to protect our house."-DeBoer on three straight home games
DeBoer says DB Dre Kirkpatrick is "indefinitely suspended" after getting arrested over the weekend.
DeBoer challenges the fans to keep making Bryant-Denny Stadium the toughest place to play in the country.
DeBoer says the bye week was "very productive."
Kane Wommack- defensive coordinator
Wommack is done after about 13 minutes.
Wommack says OLB Qua Russaw is hitting all his marks, and "we anticipate him to be back soon."
Wommack says it's fun to watch the maturity of the way Yhonzae Pierre has grown. He says Pierre is one of the players with an "earned confidence."
He is asked about freshman DB Dijon Lee. Wommack says Lee's very first collegiate play was giving up a long TD to Florida State. Sometimes that can "wreck" a player for weeks, but Lee just went right back to work according to Wommack.
Wommack has relationships from previous stops with LSU's interim OC (Alex Atkins) and head coach (Frank Wilson.). He says he can't think of a better person than Wilson to lead the program, and he knows that they'll have that program ready to go.
Wommack says Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson are moving into a trajectory where they're playing their best football.
Wommack says the players seem to have a "great sense of urgency" for this game.
Wommack calls LSU a "very dangerous football team." He says this is as talented of an offensive skill group that they have faced all season.
Wommack is now at the podium. He says the team is still finding a lot of ways to fight and find ways to win football games.
Ryan Grubb- offensive coordinator
Grubb is done after about seven minutes.
"I never feel like I'm wasting my breath," Grubb says when he's showing guys on film some of the areas they are struggling.
When asked about the biggest improvements for the offense coming out of the bye, Grubb says it's all about going back to the basics.
Grubb says Alabama spent a lot of time during the bye week evaluating the run game. The last two practices have been good for the running game.
Grubb says WR Ryan Williams is as hard on himself as anyone.
Grubb says the fourth quarter of the South Carolina game was one of "our biggest growth moments of the season." He says it easily could've turned into the Florida State game.
"There's plenty to work on."- Grubb's evaluation of Alabama's self-scout. He says there's a belief that improvement can still happen at this point in the season.
Ryan Grubb is first at the podium. He opens his press conference talking about his meeting with Jon Gruden during the bye week.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.