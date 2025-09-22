Live Updates: Alabama Coaches Press Conference Before Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football is coming off its first bye week of the season and has a huge SEC matchup at No. 5 Georgia. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media Monday afternoon following press conferences from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubba and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
Live Updates
DeBoer says he challenged the players to watch other games this week and learn from them.
"We've got to be resilient... You've got to do it. Nobody else is going to go do it for you."- DeBoer on playing on the road.
"Whatever we've asked of this group, they've been so coachable."- DeBoer says.
DeBoer expects running back Jam Miller to play against Georgia. Miller has missed the first three games with a collarbone injury he suffered during the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Grubb says Jam Miller is someone the offense can lean on for leadership.
Grubb says they will keep rotating guys along the offensive line.
"Early execution is always key."
"Always good to get the run game going.... Alleviates the pressure on Ty Simpson."- Grubb
"Whatever we emphasize, we tend to get from our players."- Wommack says. They have really emphasized playing better on the road with more juice and a better response to adversity. "I expect to see a really responsive football on Saturday."
Wommack says Tim Keenan will play against Georgia. He has missed the first three games with an ankle injury.
Wommack says the road performance is on the forefront of everyone's minds. "When adversity comes, we're ready to go."
Wommack says the game at Georgia and entering SEC play will really show how much the defense has improved in pass rushing or not.
Wommack is very complimentary of Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton.
Wommack says Alabama is "excited about the opponent." He acknowledges that Alabama has to be better at responding to adversity on the road, and this game is a great opportunity for that.
Wommack opens his press conferences offering condolenes to the family of Shawn Clark.
