Live Updates: Alabama Coaches Press Conferences Ahead of Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football won its second SEC road game at Missouri on Saturday. defeating its third straight ranked foe, and up next is a fourth: No. 11 Tennessee, at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) defeated the Tigers 27-24.
The win over Missouri wasn't without drama. Even so, the Crimson Tide managed to hold on. The Volunteers defeated Alabama last October, making this Saturday's game the second of the Crimson Tide's 2025 schedule against a team that won over it in 2024.
Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack are scheduled to take the podium at 11:30 a.m. CT (starting with the coordinators). Full transcripts, as well as video from the press conferences, will be published on BamaCentral.
Live Updates:
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.