Live Updates: Alabama Coaches Press Conferences Ahead of Tennessee

Follow along for updates from Monday's press conferences with Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack and Ryan Grubb.

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football won its second SEC road game at Missouri on Saturday. defeating its third straight ranked foe, and up next is a fourth: No. 11 Tennessee, at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) defeated the Tigers 27-24.

The win over Missouri wasn't without drama. Even so, the Crimson Tide managed to hold on. The Volunteers defeated Alabama last October, making this Saturday's game the second of the Crimson Tide's 2025 schedule against a team that won over it in 2024.

Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack are scheduled to take the podium at 11:30 a.m. CT (starting with the coordinators). Full transcripts, as well as video from the press conferences, will be published on BamaCentral.

