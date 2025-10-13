Upon Further Review: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 14 Missouri 24
Alabama football was victorious in its first trip to Missouri's Faurot Field since September 2020 over the weekend, defeating the Tigers 27-24 in a contest that ultimately came down to the wire. Key plays late on both sides of the football sealed a game where the Crimson Tide gave up a touchdown on the opening drive and fumbled on its first drive of the second half, but found a way to finish.
"A lot of respect for Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz and what these guys are doing here at Missouri, but we did the job. We got the job done," Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "Even though we made some plays in critical moments at the end we also could've done a better job, I think, of putting the game away at other times."
The win vaulted Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) from No. 8 to No. 6 in the AP Poll. It's the Crimson Tide's highest ranking of the 2025 season; No. 8 was its preseason spot. The gauntlet of games against ranked opponents for Alabama continues on Saturday with a home game against No. 11 Tennessee; Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) only dropped two spots to No. 16 after the home defeat.
Player of the Game: True freshman Crimson Tide wideout Lotzeir Brooks was the leading receiver on either side, with four catches and 58 yards to his name. Brooks' efforts were timely in the absence of Ryan Williams on the stat sheet, but no catch he made was more important than his last, which produced half of his receiving yards.
Play of the Game: With five minutes remaining in the final quarter, and while holding a 20-17 lead, Alabama rolled the dice and went for all the marbles on a fourth-down with eight yards between the Crimson Tide and moving the chains. The ball was on the Tigers' 38, and the decision was only made possible by running back Kevin Riley gaining 16 yards on the previous play. Quarterback Ty Simpson targeted Brooks with a perfect pass, which the freshman brought in for a 29-yard gain to set up a first-and-goal and (eventually) the game-winning score.
Stat of the Game: Star Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy got a lot of pregame attention, and for good reason. He was averaging 146 rushing yards per game entering last Saturday's affair. His reputation for being tough to bring down on first contact was as advertised, and the team as a whole outgained Alabama on the ground by 38 yards. However, Hardy only finished with 52 yards on 12 carries and was kept out of the end zone for the first time all season.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. Jam Miller equaled Ahmad Hardy in yards per carry.
Senior tailback Jam Miller suffered his second injury of 2025 by way of a fourth-quarter concussion. Before that, he had managed 85 yards on 20 carries. The resultant average per attempt (4.3 yards) was exactly identical to that of Hardy. Miller was the leading overall rusher in the game.
2. The game was the first in Ryan Williams' collegiate career where he played and didn't record a catch.
DeBoer shared after the Crimson Tide's win that sophomore Ryan Williams was banged up from the Vanderbilt game, contributing to his limited action against the Tigers (prior to which he featured on the SEC availability report). Willams got into the game and didn't log a catch, making it the first time that has happened in his Alabama career. He didn't play on Sept. 6 against ULM due to going through concussion protocol.
3. Nikhai Hill-Green had easily his best game in an Alabama uniform thus far.
Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green had three combined tackles against SEC competition going into the Missouri game. He more than doubled that output in one showing, finishing with seven stops. Hill-Green had three solo tackles on the afternoon.
4. Daniel Hill's game-winning touchdown catch was his first receiving score, but not his first career score.
Sophomore running back Daniel Hill was on the receiving end of a one-yard touchdown pass from Simpson that was the game-winner. Hill hasn't seen a tremendous amount of action in 2025, despite Miller being on the shelf for the beginning of the season, but it wasn't his first college touchdown. For that, one has to go back to the very first game of the Kalen DeBoer era, in August 2024 against Western Kentucky (a feat he accomplished on the ground).
5. Germie Bernard's scoring streak ended at four games.
For the first time this season (in two chances), Alabama won a game in which senior wide receiver Germie Bernard did not score a touchdown. He had done so in each of the team's previous four games, striking the first blow in three of those matchups. Against Missouri, he had three catches for 20 yards.
6. Yhonzae Pierre is staking his claim for a breakout year.
Alabama lost Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw to a broken foot during the Georgia game. The injury is not expected to end Russaw's season, but he will be out for a prolonged period of time. Redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre is one of the players tasked with replacing that production, and he was able to do that in Columbia. He was credited with six tackles and notched a pair of forced fumbles. The Crimson Tide did not score any points off of turnovers, but Pierre is blossoming into one of this defense's names to watch.
7. Alabama had a bigger advantage in time of possession against Missouri than it did against Vanderbilt.
The Crimson Tide held the ball for 37:23 in its home victory over Vanderbilt on Oct. 4. It managed to eclipse that number with a 38:33 mark on Saturday, against a team for which prolonged possession is such a hallmark that it is one of the very best squads in the country at it. Alabama turned that completely upside down.
8. The only times Conor Talty has made more than one field goal in a game this season are against SEC opponents.
Crimson Tide placekicker Conor Talty hasn't been perfect in his first year with starting duties. His production has increased since the beginning of conference play. He hit on three kicks against Vanderbilt and two against Missouri; in both contests, he had one miss. He has now made nine of his 13 attempts this fall.
9. Missouri held the edge over Alabama in average yards per play, rushing and passing.
The Tigers ran 19 fewer plays than the Crimson Tide (75-56). That's a difference maker in a one-possession game. Beau Pribula averaged 10.4 yards per completion, compared to 8.7 for Simpson. The home team's rushing attack had a full three-yard advantage in its average of 5.8 yards per carry. All told, Missouri averaged 5.9 yards per play, and that number was just 4.3 for Alabama.
10. Isaiah Horton has now surpassed Ryan Williams for second-most receiving touchdowns on the Crimson Tide.
Simpson found Isaiah Horton for a touchdown and the first points of the second quarter. It was Horton's fourth receiving touchdown of the campaign, putting him at one above Williams. Bernard has the overall team lead, with five, despite the fact that he has played in two games without one (Missouri and Florida State).