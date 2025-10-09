How Tough is Alabama's Current Four-Game Stretch Against Ranked Opponents?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Playing in the SEC has never been easy, but for a lot of Nick Saban's dynasty run at Alabama, the league was very top heavy with the same few teams consistently in the top 25 and in contention for the national title. With NIL and the transfer portal evening the playing field for schools with the most money to spend, there is now a lot more parity in college football.
Look at Alabama's last opponent, Vanderbilt. The Commodores found themselves inside the top 20 of the AP Top 25 this season for the first time since 2008. The coaches and players would never admit this, but there used to be weekends where the opponent didn't have to be taken very seriously in conference play because the talent gap was so large.
There are very few, if any, SEC matchups like that on the Crimson Tide's 2025 schedule. No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is in the midst of a four game stretch (at No. 5 Georgia, vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt, at No. 14 Missouri and vs. No. 12 Tennessee) against ranked SEC opponents without a bye, with six of the seven overall games to start conference play against currently ranked teams.
"Back in the spring, when the schedule comes out and you're like, ‘OK, that's gonna be a grind,’" Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "But you don't even look at it that way. You look at one game, and you focus on that one game. And that's what we did against Georgia. And that's what we did against Vanderbilt. And now that's what we gotta do against Missouri. You focus on only that game. And when you do it, all of a sudden you find yourself going through the month and you're like, ‘OK, we've gotten better.’ And, ‘OK, we got the win.’ And again, just focus on the process, focusing on what it has to look like as we refine everything we're doing. Just competing at the highest level, where you just focus on those things that you can control. The schedule, you work through it one by one. And you end up, usually, if you've got the talent and you've got the people and you catch a break here and there, you end up on the right side of it.”
Historically, playing three straight ranked opponents is very hard to get through unscathed. Alabama had a similar stretch last season and also in 2022. Last season, the Tide went 2-1 in the three-game stretch against Tennessee, Missouri and LSU, losing the first game at Tennessee and having a bye before LSU.
In 2022, Alabama played four straight top-25 matchups against Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss. Three of those four matchups were on the road, and the Crimson Tide lost in Knoxville and LSU. The second loss eliminated Alabama from the four-team College Football Playoff in the final season for Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Now with the 12-team playoff, teams, especially those with tough strength of schedules like Alabama, have a little more margin for error when it comes to losses. But because the Crimson Tide lost the season opener at Florida State, the margin for error lessened before conference play even began.
If Alabama can pull off the feat of three straight ranked conference wins in Columbia this weekend, it won't be the first Crimson Tide team to ever do so. As part of an undefeated regular season in 2016, Alabama beat ranked Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU. Georgia was also able to accomplish the task in 2021 and 2023.
Nothing is certain in this age of college football, but Alabama's CFP resumé will be in a really strong position if the Tide can remain unblemished in SEC play heading into the second bye week before LSU.
A tough schedule isn't unique to Alabama alone this season. For example, South Carolina's next five games are against teams currently ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll (including Alabama's trip to Columbia on Oct. 25) with three of those five games on the road. Auburn also is in the middle of a four-game slate against ranked SEC teams. The last five games of Oklahoma's schedule currently look incredibly challenging vs. No. 4 Ole Miss, at No. 12 Tennessee, at No. 8 Alabama, vs. No. 14 Missouri and vs. No. 11 LSU.
Not all of the mentioned teams will likely stay ranked all season, especially when they start beating up on one another, but the disappearance of a number next to a name doesn't change the talent on the field.
Some are pegging Alabama's game at Missouri this Saturday as a trap game with the 11 a.m. CT kickoff and coming off two emotional victories over Georgia and Vanderbilt. But DeBoer and the players have made it clear that they aren't overlooking the opponent this week.
"We have a big task on our hands, a great opponent in Missouri," Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby said after Tuesday's practice. "We’re going to Missouri, and they’ve got a strong defense, strong running game, and we’re excited to take on that challenge. We’re kind of just focused week to week. We’re not looking ahead at all.”