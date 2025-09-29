Live Updates: Alabama Coaches Press Conferences Ahead of Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football is coming off its biggest win of the season at Georgia in the SEC opener, and the Crimson Tide is now back inside the top 10. Now, Alabama's attention turns to a revenge game with No. 16 Vanderbilt coming to town.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media Monday around noon recapping the Georgia win and looking ahead to Vanderbilt. He will be preceded by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
Kalen DeBoer
DeBoer says there needed to be better execution all the way around on the missed field goal starting with the snap and hold. But he says Conor Talty still could've responded better. He thinks Alabama is doing a "solid" job on special teams. He singles out Lotzier Brooks and Dijon Lee for their play on special teams.
DeBoer is asked whether or not he will be wearing the black hoodie on Saturday. He laughs and doesn't directly answer the question, but implies that he will be.
"You've got to learn from what you've been through."- DeBoer on avoiding an emotional letdown against Vanderbilt
DeBoer says he sees Ryan Williams working really hard at practice in response to a question about criticism towards Williams about drops and blocking. "What he's locked in on is the team."
Qua Russaw has a broken foot and will be out for an extended amount of time. Jah-Marien Latham will be out for the season.
Alabama doesn't have a turnover yet this season. DeBoer says that comes from "being intentional." During the bye week, they showed the team other games where turnovers cost a team a victory.
DeBoer says he can't argue the fact that Alabama didn't handle success well last season.
DeBoer thanks the fans that went over to Athens to support the team. He says he will need the fans to give everything they've got on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny against Vanderbilt.
DeBoer opens up by saying Georgia was a good win for Alabama, but it wasn't perfect by any means.
Kane Wommack
Wommack points to Yhonzae Pierre as someone who has improved the most in pass rushing.
Even though Vanderbilt has a lot of the same personnel offensively, Wommack says the Commodores' offense has evolved significantly.
Wommack says Alabama is playing with an edge right now, and Ty Simpson is a huge piece of that.
Wommack says Alabama will have to be creative in ways they develop other people at the Wolf position with Jah-Marien Latham and Qua Russaw out with injury.
Wommack calls Vandy a "fantastic" football team, and Diego Pavia an "exceptional player" and "elite quarterback."
Wommack calls the explosive rush plays his defense allowed against Georgia "unacceptable."
Wommack is proud of the way Alabama handled adversity. He says the sideline was "fantastic" against Georgia.
Ryan Grubb
Grubb calls Lotzier Brooks a "missed-tackle force machine."
Grubb says Georgia "emptied the clip" on pressures, and the O-line did a good job responding. It gives him confidence moving forward.
Grubb says Alabama has to do a better job of getting Jam Miller some one-on-one opportunities to make plays.
Grubb says Ty Simpson's near interception on the boot on the first drive was definitely his worst play, but he feels like that dialed him in for the rest of the game.
"We're still not where we want to be yet. It's that simple." - Grubb on the O-line rotation
Grubb says the only reason he will do the trick plays like he did with Kadyn Proctor on Saturday, is if it's a guy he can trust.
