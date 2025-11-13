Alabama Football Against Oklahoma Official Availability Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama football will play its seventh SEC game of the season and fifth at home against LSU on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 12
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out
Abduall Sanders Jr., LB — Out
Danny Lewis Jr., TE — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Qua Russaw, LB — Questionable
Cayden Jones, LB — Questionable
DaShawn Jones, DB — Probable
Oklahoma Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 12
Troy Everett, OL — Out
Jacob Sexton, OL — Out
Jake Taylor, OL — Out
Jovantae Barnes, RB — Questionable
Taylor Tatum, RB — Questionable
R Mason Thomas, DL — Questionable
Jayden Jackson, DL — Questionable
Keontez Lewis, WR — Probable
Kobie McKinzie, LB — Probable
Derek Simmons, OL — Probable
Alabama defensive back DaShawn Jones is listed as probable, but his injury was not mentioned by head coach Kalen DeBoer earlier this week. The same goes for tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who suited up against LSU but missed the previous couple of games while wearing a boot, and also linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr., who was seen in street clothes during warmups against LSU.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw broke his foot against Georgia and hasn't played since then. That said, DeBoer gave an update during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
“I would say we’re unsure at this point [to play against Oklahoma],” DeBoer said. “Probably in that questionable range right now, at this minute. But he’s coming along nicely. I know I said that a week ago, I would consider it at least on, if not ahead of schedule, from what we originally thought. So, he’s done a great job, and he’s getting closer and closer. So, we’ll just see how he feels here the rest of the week."
Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. DeBoer said on Nov. 3 following the incident and said "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time."
Alabama linebacker Cayden Jones missed both the last handful of games due to surgery for an ankle injury. DeBoer said on Oct. 13 that "he’ll be down for a little while." The sophomore has primarily played snaps on special teams this season.
Alabama Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained in September. Yhonzae Pierre has been filling his and Russaw's role in the starting since their respective injuries.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.