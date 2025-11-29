Alabama Football Injury Updates at Auburn in Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala.–– Alabama football will be without some key players in Saturday's Iron Bowl matchup at Auburn. Starting tight end Josh Cuevas has been listed as "out" since Wednesday's initial availability report and did not play in the Crimson Tide's last game against Eastern Illinois.
On the official pregame availability report, players are listed as "out" or "game time decisions." BamaCentral will be updating injuries throughout the game. Wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford and linebacker QB Reese were all removed from the availability report for Alabama, which means they are fully cleared to play. Brailsford and Bernard have started every game for the Tide this season except for last week.
Pregame updates
- Germie Bernard seems to be warming up at full go after sitting out last week and appearing on the availability report earlier in the week.
- Without Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. , freshmen Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett lead Alabama’s TEs through initial warmups
- Even though he is ruled out, Cuevas did travel down to Auburn. He has a boot on his right foot and is riding a scooter.
Final official pregame availability report
Alabama
Kameron Howard, DB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out
Kevin Riley, RB — Out
Abduall Sanders Jr., LB — Out
Josh Cuevas, TE — Out
Danny Lewis Jr., TE — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Auburn
Champ Anthony, CB — Out
Horatio Fields, WR — Out
Demarcus Riddick, LB — Out
Sam Turner, WR — Out
Connor Lew, OL — Out
Sylvester Smith, S — Out (first half)