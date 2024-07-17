Live Updates: Kalen DeBoer at SEC Media Days
Alabama's head coach will address the media at media days for the first time in his Alabama tenure.
It's not only a new era in the SEC, but a new era is beginning in Tuscaloosa this season.
Legendary head coach Nick Saban has retired, and his replacement, former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, has now been on the job for about six months. As he gears up for his first season coaching one of the best programs in the sport's history, he first gets to participate in SEC Media Days.
Follow along for live updates as DeBoer takes the podium at the Omni Hotel in Dallas on day three of SEC Media Days. He is scheduled to begin speaking at 9 a.m. CT.
Live Updates (most recent update at the top)
This story will be updated when DeBoer begins his press conference.
Published