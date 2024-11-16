Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama vs. Mercer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In a curious twist, the No. 10 Alabama football team (7-2) enters its annual November game against FCS competition with a worse record than its opponent. The visiting Mercer Bears are 9-1 and ranked in the top 10 of the Football Championship Subdivision. That will do little to sway conventional wisdom surrounding the contest, but the tidbit is true nonetheless.
The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 42-13 last weekend in a massive road triumph for head coach Kalen DeBoer's first conference road win. The Bears, Alabama's final nonconference opponent of the regular season, have won three games in a row.
Live Updates:
Be sure to refresh for the most recent updates. Recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
How to watch:
Who: Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. Mercer (9-1, 6-1 Southern)
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).
Series: Alabama leads, 4-0
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Bears last played on Sept. 11, 2021, and the Crimson Tide easily rolled to a 48-14 victory. Bryce Young had three touchdown passes, and Brian Robinson Jr. ran in a touchdown as well.
Last time out, Alabama: Alabama put together its most complete performance of the season in a dominating 42-13 victory at LSU. For the second straight season, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe ran for four touchdowns against the Tigers. Alabama's defense forced three turnovers and kept LSU out of the end zone until the final 11 seconds of the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach.
Last time out, Mercer: The Bears shut out VMI, 34-0. Whitt Newbauer threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns.