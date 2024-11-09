Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 Alabama and No. 15 LSU seem to always have a ton on the line when these two rivals go head-to-head, and this year's no different.
But this year is a little different due to the emergence of the 12-team College Football Playoff. In the past 4-team format, it was proven that teams with two losses were unable to make the cut. Now with the additions of eight more teams in the field, it seems that three losses would eliminate a program's chances.
Enter the Crimson Tide and Tigers, who each have two losses, and the numbers beside them above represent their ranking from Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff rankings show. The Tigers will play host to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, as all signs point to a practical impossibility for the losing team to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
Follow along for live updates as big plays, scores and analysis for both teams will be included in every possession.
Pregame
- 4:50 p.m. CT: Alabama quarterbacks, offensive linemen and special teamers are the first members of the Crimson Tide on the field.
- Throughout the week leading up to this SEC showdown, Saturday evening's weather forecast has been a major question mark. Thunderstorms were a common expectation but there's currently a 45 percent chance of rain at 5 p.m. CT. It's currently 78 degrees and cloudy around Tiger Stadium with 85 percent humidity and an inconsistent breeze of nine miles-per-hour.
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU
Who: Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
Series: Alabama leads 56-27-5 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895.
Last meeting: Like this year's upcoming battle, last season also hosted ESPN's College GameDay. This was heavily due to the quarterback matchup between Alabama's Jalen Milroe and LSU's eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Daniels went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter but his 219 passing yards, 163 rushing yards and three total touchdowns helped the Tigers tally 28 points. But they weren't enough as Milroe rushed for 155 yards and a jaw-dropping four touchdowns to lead the Crimson Tide to a 42-28.
Last time out, Alabama: Prior to the bye week, then-No. 15 Alabama dominated then-No. 21 Missouri 34-0 on Oct. 26. This was a much-needed statement win for the Crimson Tide as Alabama lost two of its previous three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee with a two-point victory at home over South Carolina in between. The Tide's rushing attack led the way in the scoring department against the Tigers, totaling 240 yards and four touchdowns between Milroe and running backs Justice Haynes, Jam Miller and Richard Young. Alabama's defense may have been the show-stopper though, as Mizzou's 72 passing yards were the fewest by an Alabama SEC opponent since Tennesssee had 44 in 2017.
Last time out, LSU: Prior to the bye week, the then-No. 8 Tigers found themselves up 17-7 at halftime on the road against then-No. 14 Texas A&M. However, a switch flipped and The Aggies pulled away 38-23 with a dominant second half performance. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the game completing 25-of-50 attempts for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Kyren Lacy each finished with over 100 yards Texas A&M silenced the Tigers' rushing attack as LSU gained 38 yards on 18 carries.