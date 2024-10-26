Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Football vs. No. 21 Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football faces a must-win game against the Missouri Tigers on Homecoming weekend. The Crimson Tide must bounce back after losing last week's game as its record has now dropped to 5-2. The Tigers enter 6-1 but haven't faced the toughest competition. Missouri lost it's last only other SEC road game 41-0 to Texas A&M.
Pregame
- 12:30 p.m. CT, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't do his traditional pregame walk around Saban Field, but the players are on the field in t-shirts beginning to warmup.
- The Alabama Crimson Tide enters Bryant-Denny Stadium for Walk of Champions
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri
Who:Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
Series: Alabama leads, 5-2
Last meeting: The two teams last played in the season opener of the pandemic season in 2020. Jaylen Waddle had 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide as Alabama beat Missouri 38-19 at Memorial Stadium.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season with a 24-17 defeat at Tennessee. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had his worst performance of the season going 25-of-45 with two interceptions. Alabama had a lead early in the fourth quarter, but gave up 10 unanswered points in the loss.
Last time out, Missouri: Meanwhile Missouri mounted a second-half comeback at home against Auburn to win 21-17. Missouri trailed 17-3 early in the third quarter after Auburn scored on a muffed punt. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook came back from the hospital to lead the Tigers to a victory.