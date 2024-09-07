Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Football vs. South Florida
Score updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulls for a rematch inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saban Field.
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the South Florida Bulls at newly minted Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulls last season 17-3 in Tampa in what changed the Alabama season going forward. Alabama looks much different in 2024 as head coach Kalen DeBoer leads his second game in charge of the Crimson Tide and there's no quarterback controversy.
- The Alabama depth chart is corrected this week to reflect two cornerbacks on defense along with Qua Russaw starting as the Wolf.
- Alabama got the day started by officially unveiling signage for Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. President Stuart Bell, athletic director Greg Byrne and Nick and Terry Saban spoke to the fans in front of the walk of champions.
