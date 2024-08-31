Live Updates: No. 5 Alabama Football vs. Western Kentucky
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The offseason is over, and Alabama football is back. It's a new day for the Crimson Tide with the Kalen DeBoer era kicking off against Western Kentucky on Saturday night.
BamaCentral will have coverage all night from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Follow along for updates throughout.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Players have taken the field in uniform for warm-ups with under an hour to go until the season gets underway. It is still raining, though the sky is substantially brighter.
- The sun is doing its best to peek through here with fewer than 90 minutes to go until kick.
- Rain is still falling at Bryant-Denny with approximately two hours until kickoff.
- Everything is earlier now than it has been, with the first Walk of Champions that was set two and a half hours prior to kickoff (instead of the previous two) having just completed.
- Kalen DeBoer began his pregame stroll around the field at approximately 3:50. It is still raining lightly inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer is currently wearing a hoodie and hat, but he could still change before the game.
- Tyler Booker and Kadyn Proctor were the first players on the field for warmups for the Crimson Tide.
How to Watch: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 81
Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first meeting occurring on Sept. 13, 2008.
Last Meeting: On Sept. 10, 2016, the Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 38-13 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 28-of-36 pass attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was certainly Hurts' favorite target that afternoon as he hauled in nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Reuben Foster was the tackles leader with six, Eddie Jackson and Ronnie Harrison each tallied an interception and Dalvin Tomlinson and Jonathan Allen had one sack apiece (Dakota Ball and Ryan Anderson split a sack).
Last Time Out, Alabama: The then-No. 4 Crimson Tide concluded last season with a 27-20 overtime loss to the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024. Former Alabama running back (drafted by the Atlanta Falcons) Jase McClellan's 14 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns plus current quarterback Jalen Milroe's 116 passing yards and 63 rushing yards weren't enough to come up with a victory. One week later, Michigan defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the National Championship.
Last Time Out, Western Kentucky:The Hilltoppers concluded last season with a 44-23 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, 2023. Former Western Kentucky quarterback (signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears) Austin Reed threw a for a collegiate career-high 497 yards and four touchdowns.