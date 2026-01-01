Alabama Quarterback Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury

PASADENA, Calif. — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was taken out of the Rose Bowl due to an injury.

The redshirt junior fumbled late in the first half and his arm was being looked at by team trainer Jeff Allen on the sideline. Simpson played one drive in the third quarter before being taken out by head coach Kalen DeBoer and company.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack filled in for Simpson after a TV timeout, and with score being 24-0 in favor of No. 1 Indiana, it will stay that way for the remainder of the game. Simpson completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 67 yards before being taken out.

ESPN's Holly Rowe said on the broadcast, "They have benched Ty Simpson. This is a coach's decision because of what occurred after this hit in the first half."

Mack has 13 completions on 16 attempts (66.7 percent) for 125 yards (9.6 yards per completion) and two touchdowns this season. He also has 30 rushing yards on four carries (7.5 yards per attempt). He was in a position battle with Simpson and true freshman Keelon Russell throughout the offseason.

"I've learned a ton [from Simpson]," Mack told BamaCentral on Tuesday. "Whether it was last year, or even just coming into the competition this year, me and him have always been good friends. It's honestly one of the best QB rooms I've been in in my entire career. But I've learned a ton.

"Whether it's really what it takes week in and week out to get through a season like this, I mean we've been through the gauntlet. There's not many teams in the country that have played the schedule that we have. So kind of just seeing what it takes and kind of just seeing the kind of person he really is.

"He's a great leader, a great quarterback, great friend and having that mindset has been great for me to see."

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

This story will be updated with more information.

Read More: