LT Overton to Be Utilized Differently After Transferring to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Alabama brought in transfer LT Overton during the offseason, the team envisioned a much different role for the former 5-star recruit than what he did at Texas A&M his first two seasons of college football.
Overton was much thinner in College Station, weighing around 250 pounds as a defensive end who occasionally dropped back into coverage. Now in Tuscaloosa, Overton is set to play a different role, one which he thinks suits him much better, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 'bandit' position.
"I love it. I feel like it gives me more of an opportunity to free rush, play my type of game I like playing. Really just being explosive on the ball," Overton told reporters after Alabama's practice on Tuesday. "I feel like I wasn’t being used to my best abilities back at A&M. When it came to dropping and stuff most plays, when I’m really a hand down man down person. I feel like I can use my abilities to the best [here]."
At Texas A&M, Overton shaved off about 30 pounds of weight and played on the outside of the defensive line. Wommack, and even Saban before his retirement, had a much different vision for Overton, who has put the weight back on in order to play in a wider variety of spots along the defensive front.
"I went into A&M about 280, I dropped down to about 245, 250. Now I’m back, I weighed in at 284 today," Overton said. "I know, even with Saban or Coach Wommack’s defense, the bandit position, you’re gonna have to be a little huskier. You’re gonna have to move from a 5 [technique], to a 9, even to a 3 or a 2i. You’ve got to be able to play every position. I don’t think being 245 would be the best trying to play a 3 or a 2i.
"I feel like my rushing game is 10 times better when I came here, because I am more man down hand down. I have that ability to be able to rush that passer, rather than having to do 50/50 drops every now and then.
Wommack shares the belief that his pass rush is the best aspect of Overton's game, and believes he possesses some unique traits that make him an elite pass rusher
"LT's got a great skill set and you can tell he's honed in his pass rush ability," Wommack said. "He's got really good complimentary answers to his fastball. He's a great speed to power rusher, he's done it probably a million times over his life, right? And he can feel whether the offensive lineman is on his top hip or his bottom hip, and know how to counter back inside or outside. So he's a really great on-body rusher, is what I would say, so when he gets in to the man, he knows how to counter back very quickly."
Overton has also drawn praise from defensive line coach Freddie Roach, who's followed Overton since he was in high school and was recruiting him to Alabama before he even went to Texas A&M.
“Special player, special kid. Great work ethic, and that’s hats off to him and the kids in that room," Roach said. "They feed off each other. It’s great to have him here. I thought he was a phenomenal player in high school. Obviously, we had an opportunity to get him here at the University of Alabama, it’s been a pleasure coaching him and I look forward to watching him play for a couple years."
Overton and Roach developed a strong relationship quickly after Overton entered the portal, and DeBoer's retention of Roach on the staff convinced Overton to stay with Alabama even after Nick Saban's retirement.
"I feel like I buy into a place, I build it off of family. Roach bringing me down here, I felt the biggest connection with him and my teammates now," Overton said. "We knew they were gonna bring somebody in to hold down what Saban left in the past. As long as they kept Roach I knew I was gonna be fine.
“He’s a family man. He treats all his players like they’re his sons."
Overton missed the first couple practices of fall camp, but has since found his footing and make significant progress in his adjustment to a new system and a new defense, including his aforementinoed strong performance in last weekend's scrimmage.
“Way more comfortable," Overton said. "Those first two or three days are always gonna be a push. It’s all about mental game. But as soon as you break stride and finally get to day eight, day nine, you get your plan down, you know what you want to do every morning when you come in."
Alabama has a very deep and talented defensive line unit, one that's been praised by Kalen DeBoer time and time again this fall. But even with the experience of players like Jehiem Oatis, Tim Smith, Tim Keenan and Jah-Merian Latham on the defensive front, Overton will have plenty of chances to prove why Alabama is the best fit for him this coming season.