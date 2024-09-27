Bama Central

Ms. Terry Named College GameDay Guest Picker for Alabama vs. Georgia

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban will share the ESPN panel with his wife on Saturday.

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban listens as his wife Terry Saban speaks as the University of Alabama renames the field in his honor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The new name is Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Ms. Terry, the wife of legendary former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, was announced as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Friday.

"Hi Alabama fans, it's Ms. Terry. As you know, College GameDay is coming to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the Georgia-Alabama game, and I'm excited to be the guest picker," Ms. Terry said in the video above. "So we need all Crimson Tide fans to come to Denny Chimes on Saturday morning. I've already been working on my picks, and I think I'm going to beat Nick [Saban]. I'll see you there!"

A bit after his retirement on Jan. 10, Nick Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama, joined ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst. He will be joined by his wife on Saturday morning.

