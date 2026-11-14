No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt: Game Central Rundown

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– No. 3 Alabama is back on the road for the final time this season with the Crimson Tide travelling to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday morning.

The Crimson Tide is a two-touchdown favorite in the game, but there are questions surronding Alabama because of injury issues, including at quarterback.

Vanderbilt is coming off its first SEC win of the season, and Clark Lea experienced what it takes to beat Alabama two years ago during Kalen DeBoer's first season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has big goals ahead to make the College Football Playoff, but the Commodores would love to play spoiler.

Here's all the info you need for Saturday's matchup:

Latest Injury News for Alabama at Vanderbilt

The biggest injury news surrounding this game is the status of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. Even though he was listed as "probable" on Friday night's availability report, multiple reports suggest that Alabama is planning on starting Austin Mack at quarterback.

Running back AK Dear was ruled "out" on Friday night along with seven other Crimson Tide players, including tight end Josh Ford, who will miss the rest of the season after a knee injury in the LSU game.

Five Crimson Tide players are listed as probable: Russell, running back EJ Crowell, defensive back Zabien Brown, defensive back Chuck McDonald and offensive lineman William Sanders. Vanderbilt also has eight players ruled out.

Alabama at Vanderbilt Game Information

Who: No. 3 Alabama (7-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-5 SEC)

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

When: 11:45 a.m. CT

Weather: This will be Alabama's coldest game of the season so far. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 40s with sunny skies around kickoff.

Officials: TBA

Game Captains: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama)

Vanderbilt- TBD

Current streak: Alabama won the last matchup.

Last meeting: Alabama beat Vanderbilt 30-14 in a top-25 showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. The Crimson Tide held Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia to under 200 yards while Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at Vanderbilt

TV: SEC Network

SiriusXM: 81 (Away), 228 (Home)

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Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Betting Odds for Alabama at Vanderbilt

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Over/Under: 47.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Alabama has to run the ball better to take the pressure off whoever starts at quarterback.

Several times this season, Alabama has allowed an opposing receiver to have a massive individual performance. Can the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt star receiver Junior Sherrill?

Without Ford, the rest of the tight ends need to step up in both run blocking and as an easy target for Mack or Russell to dump the ball off to.

Depth Chart: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, EJ Crowell,

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Mal Waldrep Jr.

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: London Simmons, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr. OR Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn/Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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