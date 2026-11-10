How 'Great Vocal Leader' Josh Ford is Helping Alabama Tight Ends Off the Field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Every year, there are a couple of Alabama football players who serve as the fan favorites.

And we're not talking about the obvious choices like the star quarterback or the electric wide receiver or the hard-hitting All-American linebacker. The fan favorite is often the one who doesn't have the ball in his hands and isn't necessarily going after it every single play.

Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford has been one of the fan favorites throughout the season due to his ferocious run blocking, ability to get in the heads of opposing defenders and playing through a broken arm. His passion for the game is as infectious as anyone on the roster, but he won't be on the field for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against LSU.

"He means a ton," Alabama tight end Kaleb Edwards said on Tuesday. "He's a great guy. Our tight end room is super close, so it's a big loss."

Alabama's tight end room is among the position groups with the most depth, and it has shown throughout the year. With Ford out, a couple of tight ends will have to step up for him. So how is Ford helping the team without practicing?

"He's still encouraging us," Edwards said. "He's still a great teammate. He's going to be here with us every step of the way, teaching us, seeing what he sees, giving us feedback and helping us out... He's just going to come in every day. His mindset is going to be the team. He's going to help us, he's going to do anything he can to help us win.

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"He's always got a smile on his face... Just his enthusiasm. Josh is a great vocal leader. He encourages us every day, and even hurt, I don't think that's going to change at all. I think he's going to come in, he's going to encourage us, help us, see what he sees and just do anything he can to help us win."

Edwards acknowledged the "deep" tight end room and how "everyone's going to have an increased role now." He mentioned Marshall Pritchett, Danny Lewis Jr. and Jay Lindsey. Pritchett has been a pure pass-catcher in the room, while Edwards has done a mix of both receiving and blocking. The latter two have served primarily as run blockers this season.

"I think it comes down to our preparation. I think we just practice hard every day. We catch balls in practice, so it's just at that point in the game, muscle memory. You know the plays that you're going to run and you know when you're getting the ball."

The Alabama tight ends will get their first crack at playing without Ford on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Nevertheless, it's clear that his presence will be felt from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

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