Five Key Alabama Players Listed as Probable on Vanderbilt Availability Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 3 Alabama football will play its eighth SEC game of the 2026 season on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:45 a.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time, with any changes being bolded.

Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Mhari Johnson, DL — Out

Josh Ford, TE — Out

Casey Poe, OL — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Zabien Brown, DB — Probable

Keelon Russell, QB — Probable

EJ Crowell, RB — Probable

Chuck McDonald, DB — Probable

William Sanders, OL — Probable

Vanderbilt Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Blaze Berlowitz, QB — Out

Edwin Kolenge, EDG — Out

Josiah Broxton, LB — Out

Evan Hampton, RB — Out

Daniel Vollmer Jr., LB — Out

Gunner Givens, OL — Out

Aaron Bryant, DL — Out

Ted Gregoire, OL — Out

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell injured his ankle against LSU. However he didn't miss a snap and proceeded to throw three touchdowns in the statement road victory.

“We gotta keep moving and winning and playing our best football," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday when asked how he's balancing Russell’s health with his progress. "So, you’re weighing how he feels, what the medical staff says as far as — we never want to hurt him, and we will never do that. But he’s gotta go out there and obviously be able to play at the level that can help us win.

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"So, we got a lot of confidence if we had to move to Austin [Mack] at some point. But he’s day-to-day. I mean, he continued to finish off the game. And so, that’s a good sign right there. I mean, this kid’s a really tough kid.

“And he’s had other things that have popped up in games where he’s played through it. You guys have seen probably that, too, when you’re really paying close attention. And he stays out on the football field, keeps doing his thing. So, for him to play at the level he played at, getting dinged up a little bit, is impressive in itself. I’d expect him to do everything he can to get on the football field. And we’re never gonna put him in an area of safety where that’s a concern.”

Alabama co-captain and cornerback Zabien Brown didn't start the second half against LSU and wasn't wearing his helmet on the sideline. He missed the Texas A&M after a first-half injury against Tennessee.

“Zabien has got the lower-extremity injury," DeBoer said. "Got some snaps, and I think any snaps that we could get out of him on the weekend was gonna be a positive. Obviously, he's on the football field, first of all, and I think that's impactful. His presence, and then I think also, just the number of snaps that took off some of the other guys.

"So, I think he's coming along, day-to-day. He played last week, and really didn't feel like there was a setback. It was just gonna be limited on what he could give us. He pushed it as far as we felt he could push himself. So, getting him back this week is something I would expect. Just keep progressing."

Alabama left guard Will Sanders sustained a lower-body injury against Texas A&M and was initially expected to miss a couple of weeks. He was in uniform against LSU and warmed up with the second-team offensive line rather than the starters. Sanders never went into the game.

“And then William Sanders, we feel good about his progress," DeBoer said. "It's been a quick turnaround for him. Realistically, knew that it would be really hard to get him on the football field. Went through warmups, and then we knew he wouldn't be a starter, but we were trying to figure out if in an emergency role, if that could happen. So, we'll keep progressing, but we need some improvements this week to get to where he can go out there and be competitive to the level we need him.”

"I'd love to give EJ the ball 32 times a game, but we just gotta get him healthy," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "...EJ tried to give it a go before the game and just had the brace on and just really wasn't capable of doing that. So we're hopeful."

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