Re-Ranking the Toughness of Alabama's Remaining Schedule
A lot has happened since we last evaluated the difficulty of Alabama's remaining schedule back during the Crimson Tide's first bye of the season prior to the Georgia game. One thing that hasn't happened is a Crimson Tide loss.
No. 4 Alabama has won seven straight games overall, including all five games coming out of the first bye with four of the wins coming over ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide proved it can also gut out a win on the road against an unranked opponent with Saturday's victory over South Carolina.
Alabama's (7-1, 5-0 SEC) unblemished record in SEC play means that the Crimson Tide can lose a game in November and still potentially make the SEC title game and would likely still be a participant in the College Football Playoff.
Because Alabama is in the middle of its second bye week, I thought it was time to re-look at the toughness of the remaining games. There were some hits and misses in my previous assessment back in September. Who would've thought that by late October, Vanderbilt would be a top-10 team and LSU would be without a head coach?
It just goes to show that college football is as unpredictable as ever and the parity across the sport, particularly in the SEC, is it a very high level. With that in mind, let's re-rank the difficulty of the four games remaining on Alabama's schedule from easiest to hardest.
4. Eastern Illinois- Nov. 22
The Panthers have lost three games in a row, and interestingly enough will play UT-Martin this weekend. UT-Martin is coached by Jason Simpson, father of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who I'm sure will be tuned in for the matchup.
Eastern Illinois remains the easiest game on Alabama's schedule as the only FCS opponent. Alabama's biggest challenge will be making sure it isn't looking ahead to the Iron Bowl or postseason possibilities while trying to keep the roster as healthy as possible.
3. LSU- Nov. 8
The LSU game certainly has a different outlook than just a few weeks ago. Head coach Brian Kelly was fired on Sunday after the Tigers' embarrassing 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M. LSU is now 5-3 (2-3 SEC) and has had one of the worst offense in the SEC this season, scoring less than 26 points per game on average.
However, because Kelly and former offensive coordinator Joe Sloan are no longer with the program, LSU could have a very different looking offense coming into Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8 compared to what it has been putting on tape throughout the rest of the season. Will one extra week of prep and a new interim coordinator be able to completely solve all offensive issues? Probably not, but it will present some challenges for Kane Wommack and the Crimson Tide defense. There is still plenty of talent on the LSU roster. The Tigers just have to put all the pieces together.
2. at Auburn- Nov. 29
Auburn is another team that could be without its head coach when it faves the Crimson Tide, but the Tigers (4-4) should be bowl eligible by the time they face Alabama with home games remaining against Kentucky and Mercer before the Iron Bowl, likely extending Hugh Freeze's job until at least the end of the season.
Playing in Jordan-Hare is never easy for the Crimson Tide. Alabama was able to beat an unranked team on the road at South Carolina, but the Tide did struggle throughout much of the game. There is nothing Freeze and the Tigers would love more than spoiling Alabama's path to the SEC championship game or College Football Playoff.
1. Oklahoma- Nov. 18
The Sooners are the only ranked team left on Alabama's schedule. Oklahoma is the type of team that could give Alabama some trouble. Head coach Brent Venables is one of the best defensive minds in the sport and has the Sooners as the No. 1 overall and scoring defense in the SEC this season.
Oklahoma's defense is allowing less than 85 rushing yards per game and is second in the SEC with 29 sacks. Alabama has struggled to run the ball and protect Simpson at times. Sooner quarterback John Mateer has the dual-threat ability (1790 passing yards, 226 rushing yards) that has challenged the Alabama defense in the past. One of the biggest advantages for Alabama in the matchup (besides the revenge factor) is that it will be a home game in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the Tide still has not lost a game in Kalen DeBoer's tenure.