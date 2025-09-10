Redshirt Freshman WR No Longer With Alabama Football Team
Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed on Wednesday that wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton is no longer a member of the Crimson Tide. DeBoer shared the news during the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference.
"Bubba's not been with us for quite a while, so going to early fall camp," DeBoer said. He did not elaborate on when (or why) Hampton, a four-star recruit during the 2024 cycle who is no longer listed on the online roster, officially left the team.
The Texas native took a redshirt last season after playing in three games: against Western Kentucky, Wisconsin and Mercer. In the Mercer contest, he logged his only reception in an Alabama uniform, bringing in one pass for six yards.
Alabama's wide receiver room represents one of the 2025 team's deepest position groups. Even with that being the case, the Crimson Tide did not lose any scholarship players to the spring transfer window. The group added Isaiah Horton as a transfer from Miami, as well as returning Cole Adams and Jalen Hale from injuries (Hale missed all of last season after a severe injury in the spring).
Hampton also got hurt last year. His injury was never officially addressed, but he did not participate in spring practice, and his absence from those activities was announced by DeBoer. While that stint on the sidelines did prevent Hampton from making an impact in the buildup to fall camp, it is unclear whether it factored into his departure from the program.
The Crimson Tide has gotten production from its new additions at the position, including true freshman Lotzeir Brooks. Brooks got the start last weekend against Louisiana Monroe with Ryan Williams out because of concussion protocol and played well. Brooks had four receptions for 58 yards. Horton hauled in a 29-yard touchdown against the Warhawks.
"Offensively with Lotzeir, just loved what I saw, maybe it wasn't offensive snaps last week, but on kickoff, there were some things that Lottie was doing," DeBoer said after the 73-0 win. He added two days later that Brooks has been building momentum for himself.
"He had a nice spring and made some plays on Saturday, and so [we've] got some confidence in him. Made guys miss, had some big catches on third down. In the first game, he played with some aggression on some special teams plays that we were hoping for, and he came through. "