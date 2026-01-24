Report: Alabama Football Moving On From Offensive Line Coach

Alabama football has parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, according to Alex Scarbrough of 247Sports. Kapilovic was part of Kalen DeBoer's initial staff in Tuscaloosa but departs the program after serving as offensive line coach for the last two seasons.

Kapilovic oversaw a disappointing unit in 2025, one that featured heavy rotation as the coaching staff saught continuity up front. Alabama only ran for 104.1 yards per game and allowed 32 sacks this season, putting the group under heavy scrutiny.

The Crimson Tide will have many new faces in the offensive line room in 2026 as Kapilovic departs. Alabama will have a new position coach and will see six transferees and five freshmen enter the offensive line room ahead of DeBoer's third year.

Alabama's returning offensive linemen are Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep and Jackson Lloyd. The Crimson Tide brought in Kaden Strayhorn, Ty Haywood, Racin Delgatty, Nick Brooks, Ethan Fields, and Jayvin James from the transfer portal and incoming freshmen Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty, and Tyrell Miller.

Kapilovic came to Alabama after serving as the offensive line coach for the last three seasons at Michigan State. He spent a season at Colorado and then seven years at North Carolina. His offensive line coaching experience dates back to 2001, but unfortunately his position group struggled in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Former offensive guard Tyler Booker was drafted with the No. 12 overall draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys last spring. Tackle Kadyn Proctor projects as a mid-first round draft pick and center Parker Brailsford projects as a mid round pick in this spring's draft, but Kapilovic struggled to find consistency at right tackle over the last two seasons. Alabama played Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby in 2024 but moved Formby inside and utilized true freshman Michael Carroll this season. The offensive line saw preseason All-SEC selection Jaeden Roberts lose his starting position in the reshuffling, but never found consistency amid the changes.

Kapilovic became the first assistant coach change of the 2026 offseason leaving questions as to who will fill the spot. The Crimson Tide could ask to speak with Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Scott Huff, who has a connection to the staff, turn their attention to former Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman or look elsewhere as they look to fill the position.