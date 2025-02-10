Report: Former Alabama OC Nick Sheridan Resuming Duties as Quarterbacks Coach in 2025
Details have now emerged about the status of former Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan as it pertains to his role on the 2025 Crimson Tide coaching staff.
Per a report from Bama247's Alex Scarborough, Sheridan, whose position was in a state of uncertainty with the hiring of Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator earlier this month, will still be coaching quarterbacks next season. This was one of his duties last fall, his first season with the Alabama program.
The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback is familiar with both Grubb and Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. Sheridan first crossed paths with DeBoer at Indiana while the former was serving as the Hoosiers' tight ends coach. That was initially the role Sheridan was slated to assume upon DeBoer's hiring in Tuscaloosa.
However, when Grubb opted instead to take the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks, Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard assumed co-offensive coordinator duties. Sheridan coached quarterbacks while Shephard coached wide receivers.
In early January, it was officially announced that Grubb would not be returning for a second season in Seattle. He reunited with DeBoer in a move officially confirmed by the university on Feb. 6. Reporting from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg four days earlier indicated that both Sheridan and Shephard would be staying on.
All three (Sheridan, Shephard and Grubb) followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama prior to Grubb's departure. In addition to former Crimson Tide signal caller Jalen Milroe, Sheridan has also worked with and developed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr at both Indiana and Washington.
In fact, Sheridan had initially remained in Bloomington when DeBoer took the head coaching job at Fresno State following the 2019-20 campaign. Then-Hoosiers coach Tom Allen opted to move on from him after a difficult 2021 season.