Ryan Grubb Explains Why Alabama's Quarterback Battle Is Still Going
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wanted to name the official starting quarterback "yesterday," but the battle is still not over.
"You've got to let it run its course," Grubb said on Thursday during Day 2 of fall camp. "If it's not there yet, we've been through this before—more than once. We've got a pretty detailed plan on how we'll figure those things out and the information we share with you guys every day. When it's the right time, we'll be ready to pull the trigger."
Grubb himself has said twice this offseason that Ty Simpson would be the Week 1 starter against Florida State, and it seems that the redshirt junior still has the lead. But redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell are also heavily competing.
"All of these guys, I think they are in different levels of their progression as quarterbacks in college," Grubb said. "I think all of them, just like all positions, have a lot of different strengths."
Grubb distinguished the differences between this trio and had good things to say about each of them.
"I think that right now, Ty is continuing to show a ton of command," Grubb said. "I thought he did a better job today than the other two guys with that, so he continues to progress as a leader. Keelon's ability to see the field and just his vision, his innate ability to make a play, even potentially when there's not one there, is at a really really high level. Austin just has elite arm talent. Big guy that's strong and can power through things."
Grubb's message to the quarterbacks is an emphasis on consistency and taking care of the ball.
"You've got to be a guy that can move us forward," Grubb said. "One of the biggest things that we're stressing right now is minimizing negative yardage plays. It starts with us, making sure we've got the right MIKE points on protection or run scheme, making sure the ball moves forward and the O-line is on the same page and then making great decisions with the football."
So, what does the eventual starting quarterback have to do during fall camp to win the starting job?
"He's got to do it every day, between now and Florida State. Whoever that person is, they have to come out and show that it's clear to him. That's what this football team needs and all three of those guys know that.
"Being able to show up every day and not wavering in and out of the type of player he is, the type of decision maker he is, the inconsistencies that a young quarterback would show, or a quarterback that's not ready to start. As long as Ty could do that, or one of the other guys, that's going to be the player that's going to start at quarterback."