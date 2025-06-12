Is Ty Simpson Still Leading Alabama's Quarterback Race for 2025?
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb dropped a bit of a bombshell the Monday after Alabama football's annual A-Day spring event in April.
Grubb, who was hired by the Crimson Tide this offseason, said on April 14 that if the season started that day, redshirt junior Ty Simpson would be the Week 1 starter.
The Crimson Tide has been and still is holding a three-man quarterback competition between redshirt junior Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell this spring.
Grubb went on Tide's 100.9's The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday and was asked if he still holds this stance of Simpson.
"Yes, he is," Grubb said. "He is right now. And we don't really deal in absolutes until we have to, but I was trying to answer that as honestly as I could. I knew that people were looking for direction and shoot, so are the guys in the room and so those were not surprising things. Those are things that we had already talked about with the guys as we got our post-spring evaluations done with the guys.
"Ty took care of the football better. He operated better. I thought he improved for an older quarterback, and I know he's young in playing or starting experience, but as an older guy, I thought he, especially towards the latter part of the spring, he really started to show more of those characteristics."
"But we're still going to let him compete. We still are right now and we will again in fall camp."
Simpson played for Nick Saban in his final two years as Alabama's coach before retiring in January 2024. He was a reserve behind Bryce Young during his freshman year, but after the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide was faced with a dilemma––who fills his role?
Simpson and Jalen Milroe were in a quarterback battle throughout the spring of 2023 but the job ended up in the future Seahawk's hands. And as previously stated, after a very solid 2023-24, Milroe was the starter once again this past season as Simpson sat behind him.
But with under 80 days until Week 1, it looks like Simpson will be the starter under center for the Crimson Tide against Florida State.