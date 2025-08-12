Ryan Grubb Highlights Areas Where Starting QB Ty Simpson has Grown
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ty Simpson was revealed to be Alabama's starting quarterback on Monday evening, but the Crimson Tide coaching staff doesn't want this to be the end of the road for the redshirt junior's progression.
"[This] announcement, it's the starting point," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Tuesday after the team practiced. "If you have any kind of finality to this announcement, whether you're the backup or the starter... [They're] gonna rob themselves of some really good opportunities."
Simpson was finally given the reins to begin year four with the program. Grubb said the Tennessee native had shown the most leadership and command in the room, earning the job beyond doubt of his teammates. The coaches wanted the team to see Simpson earn it for everyone's benefit. Though Simpson accomplished that, Grubb hopes that the growth will continue, seeing improved poise and decision-making from the quarterback compared to past years.
"His eyes would drop and he would give up on stuff [in the past] really, really quickly because he's so athletic and can move," Grubb said. "Now I just feel like he's very poised back there. I think any time you have a guy that can balance those two things, being an explosive athlete out of the pocket but also know that he doesn't have to do it every time, I think that's the thing you love to see."
For Simpson, one of the things that has enabled the growth as a player that he experienced is the consistency of being at one school for an extended time period. That's no longer the most common path to a starting job, but he wouldn't change his.
"I don't regret it at all," Simpson said Tuesday of his decision to see the journey through in an era where players in a similar situation would have transferred. "It was surreal for sure. It was something I've dreamed about since I came here... I worked my tail off for it."
The Crimson Tide's opening game on August 30 against Florida State will be Simpson's first career start and 17th appearance. He made his Alabama debut in a contest started by Bryce Young, then sat behind Jalen Milroe for two seasons and during a monumental coaching change.
"I learned a lot from the guys that played before me, like Bryce and Jalen," Simpson said. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. And then the guys behind me, like Keelon [Russell] and Austin [Mack]. They pushed me and elevated my game to a game that it's never seen before."