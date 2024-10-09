Bama Central

Ryan Williams Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to college football's most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position, and Alabama's 17-year-old freshman phenom is officially in the conversation.

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams was added to the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday morning in addition to three other pass-catchers.

The original watch list was created in the preseason, but new players were added on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 and the full group is now up to 58 candidates.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to college football's most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the tremendous honor.

Williams has gained national attention and fame each and every week of the college football season, as if you didn't somehow know by now, he's only 17-years-old. Williams reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2024 group. Following former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's retirement, Williams briefly decommitted from the Crimson Tide, but current head coach Kalen DeBoer was able to bring him back on Jan. 24.

Williams' re-commitment has certainly been beneficial to his and the Crimson Tide's success this season as the freshman phenom ranks No. 12 in FBS receiving yards and his six touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most. Additionally, his 108.8 yards per game is good for ninth in college football and his 28.6 yards per catch is the best mark in the nation.

Williams' weekly numbers are absolutely mind-boggling:

  • Aug. 31 vs. Western Kentucky: two receptions, 139 yards, two touchdowns
  • Sept. 7 vs. South Florida: four receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown
  • Sept. 14 at Wisconsin: four receptions, 78 yards, one touchdown
  • Sept. 28 vs. Georgia: six receptions, 177 yards, one touchdown
  • Oct. 5 vs. Vanderbilt: four touches, 84 all-purpose yards, two total touchdowns

As the season continues to unfold, here are some important dates for the Biletnikoff Award:

  • Nov 18, 2024: Semifinalists announcement
  • Nov 26, 2024: Three finalists announcement
  • Dec. 12, 2024: Biletnikoff Award winner announced
