Ryan Williams Receiving Guidance from Alabama, NFL Legend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is riddled with not only college football legends, but NFL greats as well.
Recently retired wide receiver Julio Jones was on the Crimson Tide's sidelines during a couple of games last season, and he also made an appearance last Saturday during No. 4 Alabama's 20-9 win over LSU.
Jones helped lead Alabama to its first National Championship title under head coach Nick Saban. He was a key player in kickstarting the Saban dynasty, and his efforts translated to him becoming a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler. Jones has passed his experience down to Alabama players, including wide receiver Ryan Williams, in the hours before Saturday's game.
"We were just talking about a couple of basic things just to help out in routes and when the ball is in the air," Williams said on Tuesday. "Nothing too serious. [We spoke] last year, a couple of times before then."
Williams said that he's watched Jones "My whole life," and loves having the luxury of having a college football and NFL great on the sideline. Like Williams, Jones is also from the state of Alabama — adding that extra touch of trust between the two. This was a big reason for Williams being compared to Jones when he first committed to Alabama.
"It's a blessing to be put in that conversation just because, honestly, it just means a lot," Williams said. "All of the work that I've been doing up until this point has paid off to a degree. But I still have to put the work in to have the outcome or a better outcome than he had."
Williams is about three inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter than Jones, but there are still plenty of ways that the sophomore is trying to incorporate the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member's style into his own.
"Definitely his physicality and mentality on each individual play," Williams said. "He plays like it's his last play every play, and you can definitely tell he loves football. Just continue to have the attitude of gratitude day in and day out. You just see it in the film and you can't wipe that away. When you turn on his tape, you can't miss it."
Williams explained that the best pointer that Jones has given him is to "Just being physical at the catch point and don't let people touch you." The 18-year-old has made a good chunk of tough catches that lead to big hits, but has it taken a toll on him?
"It's a part of the game," Williams said. "As a receiver, any ball that comes my way, you know, I want to catch it. When I have a guy that believes so highly of me, why wouldn't I try to catch every single pass he throws to me. It's just a blessing to have those opportunities, regardless if someone considers it easy or hard. It's just the opportunity."