Live Blog from Alabama Football's Home Game Against LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football's matchup on Saturday against rival LSU has a different look than many expected it would in the preseason. The No. 4 Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) has won seven contests in a row, while the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) have an interim head coach and new offensive play-caller.
Saturday in Tuscaloosa marks Frank Wilson's first game as the LSU interim coach after Brian Kelly's dismissal in October. Alex Atkins will be dialing up the offensive plays for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, former Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson and others.
"This is going to be a physical game. It was last year. I think it always has been. That's the tradition," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "So, we're looking at this as one of those rivalry games that I know was I was told much about when I first got here... A lot of pride both for our program and theirs as well."
The Crimson Tide won this rivalry game 42-13 on Nov. 9, 2024. That makes DeBoer 1-0 against one of his team's main rivals. LSU has not beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 2019; the last time before that was in 2011. Ultimately, Kelly only got one opportunity to coach the Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, losing 42-28 in 2023 with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- The Crimson Tide's availability report lists tight end Danny Lewis Jr. as a game-time decision. All other players listed in the report on both teams are out, including star Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (and his brother Zach). Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who was arrested last weekend and is indefinitely suspended, is on the Alabama report.
- Alabama has entered Bryant-Denny Stadium.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU
Who: Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) vs. LSU (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 82
Series: Alabama leads, 57-27-5
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 42-13 in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9, 2024. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ran for four touchdowns in the blowout and accounted for 294 all-purpose yards. The result avenged an overtime loss from Alabama's 2022 trip to Tiger Stadium.
Last time out, Alabama: Facing a 22-14 deficit in the fourth quarter at South Carolina, Alabama rallied back and notched two scores to break the Gamecocks' hearts and win the game. A late fumble by South Carolina signal caller LaNorris Sellers (forced by linebacker Deontae Lawson) that was recovered by Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III paved the way for the game-winning touchdown by wide receiver Germie Bernard.